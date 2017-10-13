Breakers impress on back of vintage Penney performance

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 22:15

Head Coach Paul Henare was pleased with the improvements in his side from last week and spoke of an emotional roller coaster of a final quarter.

"We took care of the ball, to have 9 turnovers is a massive work on for us, getting the production from our bench - I didn’t lay a challenge down but I spoke to them about how important they are to our group, to see that positive play from them was good to see.

"If we can be multi-dimensional we are a tough team to scout, I think we can have guys on any given night that can score, like Kirk and DJ put points on the board, Tommy and Sosa have shown what they can do and across the board we had different guys step up at different times. That gives confidence to anyone that steps on the floor that they have the right when they are feeling it, and obviously Kirk was feeling it tonight."

Penney shrugged off questions about his ‘new’ role off the bench.

The Breakers won the boards 37-31 and kept turnovers to a highly respectable 9 on a night when both teams were applying pressure up the floor. On a quiet scoring night, Tom Abercrombie picked up 7 boards and was a colossus on defence.

The two teams will go at it again next Thursday night, with a return of the Kings to Spark Arena, knowing that their record in New Zealand is now two wins in their last 15 visits.

SKYCITY Breakers 87 (Penney 25, Newbill 22, Ili 15)

Sydney Kings 85 (Ellis 19, Leslie 15, Blanchfield 15, Lisch 15)

BOX SCORE

Next Home Game

Thursday 19 October

Spark Arena, Auckland

SKYCITY Breakers v Sydney Kings

Tickets online via www.nzbreakers.co.nz