New Zealand still in the hunt for world title

Saturday, 14 October, 2017 - 10:19

The New Zealand International Taekwon-Do team remains in the hunt for the overall title after three days of the ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships in Dublin, Ireland.

In a quieter day for the Kiwis they won two medals, a gold to Kyla Walter from the Berhampore Taekwon-Do Club in Wellington in the junior female power and a bronze to Janae Whakarau from Salton Taekwon-do academy in Levin in the same event.

Overall New Zealand has a total of six gold medals, two silver and 11 bronze to sit in second place. Russia remain the leading nation with seven gold medals. The host nation are third on four gold medals

The New Zealand team is 58-strong incorporating seniors and juniors with results from both contributing towards the overall placing of a nation. New Zealand was the top country at the last world championships held in Italy in 2015.

The world championships in Dublin run until 16 October with around 1500 competitors from over 50 nations taking part.