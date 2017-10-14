King beaten in US Open semi final

Saturday, 14 October, 2017 - 14:43

Joelle King put on a hard fought display of squash in the semifinal of the US$165,000 US Open in Philadelphia, but couldn’t prevent second seed Raneem El Welily from making an all-Egyptian women’s final at this year’s tournament.

El Welily will take on 10th seed Nour El Tayeb for the title, but for the Waikato pro, it was a close, but not quite close enough in the semifinals

King had built up a reputation as a ‘giant killer’ at the tournament following her second-round scalp of Camille Serme to knock the defending champion out and also the eighth seed Alison Waters but the Kiwi was unable to replicate her form against a formidable El Welily.

The two had met eight times previously on the PSA World Tour with El Welily winning all of those and the 28-year-old kept up her one hundred per cent record as she saw off King in four games.

The Egyptian took the first game, 11-8, before a resilient King came back in the second to level the scores. However, the Egyptian kept her composure to see out the contest 11-8, 6-11, 11-6, 11-6 in 40 minutes and reach her second US Open final.

El Welily had high praise for King who semi-finalist at the China Open, runner-up at the Macau Open and now semi-finalist a the world series event, the US Open as her last three tournaments.

"She has had a great season and has beaten everyone in the top five. I just tried to keep pushing and digging as much as I could, she was playing really well in the third game and she really had me running all over the court and I thought there was no way out but I just kept digging and I think I broke her mentally and that was key," said El Welily.

King will now remain in the United States, to play next week's PSA 50 Carol Weymuller Open in New York, where she's seeded fifth in a 16-player draw.

US Open semi-final result

[2] Raneem El Welily (EGY) bt [11] Joelle King (NZL) 3-1: 11-8, 6-11, 11-6, 11-6 (40m)