NZF: Early taste of action with Charity Cup

Saturday, 14 October, 2017 - 15:40

Fans of the ISPS Handa Premiership will get an early taste of the excitement to come on Sunday afternoon when reigning champions Team Wellington host Auckland City in the Charity Cup, a fixture that doubles as the opening match of the league campaign.

While the first full round of the ISPS Handa Premiership does not take place until a week later on October 22 and 23, Wellington and Auckland - the two most successful sides in the recent history of the competition - will have the chance to earn a head start on their rivals, as well as lifting the season’s first piece of silverware.

All Whites defender Liam Graham is in line to make his competitive debut for Auckland City and says the thoughts of his new team mates are on only one thing.

"Winning is our first priority and the Charity Cup is a bonus," he says.

"We’ve got to play every game with the same intensity. Everyone at the club wants to make their mark in the ISPS Handa Premiership so we’re right up for Sunday’s game."

While Graham was not around at the time, he will be well aware of Auckland’s desire to even the score with Wellington after losing the last two grand finals to the men from the capital. The Navy Blues will look to exact some revenge for those disappointments with a new-look squad after losing the services of Jacob Spoonley, Joao Moreira and Clayton Lewis.

Two players with both international and professional experience - Graham and much-travelled, five-cap All White Kris Bright - have been brought in to help replace them, along with Dan Morgan from local rivals Waitakere United. Several promising up-and-comers have also joined the fold - namely Callum McCowatt, Owen Parker-Price and Dalton Wilkins - as coach Ramon Tribulietx looks to build for the future.

But the Spaniard insists age will not come into his thinking when he selects his side for the trip to David Farrington Park.

"The young ones we’ve brought in are very competitive," he says.

"There’s always a question mark over how quickly they adapt but they’re very good players. Kris Bright, Liam Graham and Dan Morgan have also adapted well to what we’re trying to do and we have a group of very experienced players who have been with the club for a long time and know how we like to do things."

Team Wellington likewise have a fresh feel to their ranks with almost half of last season’s title-winning squad no longer involved. Inspirational captain Bill Robertson has returned to hometown club Hawke’s Bay United and his departure will be a big blow, as will those of fellow defender Guillermo Moretti and Ben Harris, who have gone back to Argentina and England respectively. Josh Margetts has also moved to Auckland to take up a role as Futsal Development Manager for New Zealand Football while Niko Kirwan is now playing professionally in Italy.

But the two-time defending champions have retained a core of stand-out performers from last year such as Joel Stevens, Justin Gulley, Andy Bevin, Tom Jackson and Scott Basalaj, as well as adding proven Premiership quality in Scott Hilliar (Waitakere United), Mario Ilich (Auckland City), Eric Molloy (Southern United) and Angus Kilkolly (Hawke’s Bay United). All White Louis Fenton will also play for Team Wellington this season in a bid to get minutes under his belt before returning to the Wellington Phoenix while Erik Panzer is back in New Zealand after a stint in the professional game overseas and will step in to the defensive gap left by Robertson and Moretti.

That’s an area of the field which certainly needs attention as, although they again claimed the trophy, Wellington conceded nearly two goals in each of their games on average last term and are likely to need to tighten up to earn a three-peat of titles.

"It’s been a focus in pre-season and the players we’re bringing in allow us to maintain our attacking threat but also being able to live without the ball and be a little bit more secure," Figueira says.

Despite their grand final hoodoo of the past two years, Auckland have traditionally dominated Wellington in regular season play, winning 25 and losing eight of the 39 matches between the pair. That record extends to the Charity Cup, in which the Navy Blues have won two of the three encounters with Wellington’s last triumph coming in 2014.

Match Details

Team Wellington v Auckland City

Charity Cup/ISPS Handa Premiership

Sunday 15 October, 2pm

David Farrington Park, Wellington

#TWvAC

Auckland City (from:) Enaut Zubikarai (GK), Liam Graham, Angel Berlanga, Alfie Rogers, Marko Dordevic, Takuya Iwata, Albert Riera, Dalton Wilkins, Mario Bilen, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Cam Howieson, Harry Edge, Kris Bright, Emiliano Tade, Fabrizio Tavano, Callum McCowatt, Danyon Drake (GK), Owen Parker-Price, Micah Lea’alafa, Ryan De Vries, Reid Drake, Dae Wook Kim, Harshae Raniga, Conor Tracey (GK)

Coach: Ramon Tribulietx

Team Wellington (from): Scott Basalaj (GK), Justin Gulley, Scott Hilliar, Mario Ilich, Erik Panzer, Taylor Shrijvers, Eric Molloy, Cole Peverley, Tom Jackson, Nathaniel Hailemariam, Mario Barcia, Andy Bevin, Roy Kayara, Joel Stevens, Angus Kilkolly, Louis Fenton, Sekou Diane, Junjie Zhang, Alex Carr (GK)

Coach: Jose Figueira