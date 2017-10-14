Both world and NZ records smashed at NZ Pool Championships

Saturday, 14 October, 2017 - 19:16

The second day of the annual Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) Pool Championships held this weekend in Auckland has seen a staggering 29 national records broken, alongside two world records, showcasing the surf lifesaving talent that exists here in New Zealand.

With the event now sanctioned by the International Lifesaving Federation (ILS), the world records are due to become official shortly and both were set by Orewa’s Sandra Burrow. With a time of 1:27.89 in the over-65 Masters 100 metre obstacle swim, she beat the original world record, also set by herself last year, by approximately five seconds making her achievement even better.

In her second world record, Burrow’s broke the over-65 Masters 100 metre manikin tow with a time of 1:28.88 which will also be confirmed by ILS over the coming days.

Over 680 athletes, including 31 competitors from Australia, are taking part in this weekend’s event which marks the first major event in the SLSNZ sport season and is one of the increasingly popular events.

Surf Life Saving Sport Manager, Mike Lord, said he’s delighted with the number of records being broken and says this shows how talented New Zealand life guards are.

"This has been an incredible day for New Zealand Surf Life Saving. The sheer number of records being broken is a testament to the increasing ability of our lifeguards and shows how dedicated they are. It’s just fantastic," said Mr Lord.

"It has also been fantastic to have teams representing Australia and New South Wales here with us. They are all great athletes and it really pushes both sides to be better and we’re really enjoying having them here.

"And of course I have to congratulate Sandra [Burrow] on her world record. We’re all really proud of her achievements."

Meanwhile, leading the battle for top club honours is Orewa Surf Life Saving Club on 167 points with their 72 athletes, and who have broken a total of six national surf records today.

Chasing them in second place is Mairangi Bay Surf Life Saving Club on 105 points, with Red Beach in third on 97 points, making it and all-Auckland-lockout.

Tomorrow will see plenty more action in the arena with six more events being held including more manikin rescues, which replicate real life rescues using a lifesaving tube, and swim races meaning other top clubs could challenge for a podium finish.

The third and final day starts tomorrow at 8.00am and will conclude at approximately 4.00pm.