New Zealand in three-way battle at World Champs

Sunday, 15 October, 2017 - 08:41

The battle to take the overall title at the International Taekwon-Do world champs in Dublin, Ireland is heating up to become a three-nation race.

Ireland on the back of some raucous support have moved into top place with eight gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals. Russia are second also with eight gold, but one silver and nine bronze and New Zealand are in third on seven gold medals, four silver and 13 bronze.

The latest podium finishes for the Kiwis came in the form of a gold by the junior male special techniques team, plus a silver from Auckland 22-year-old Riley Phillips-Harris in an exciting 78kg male sparring contest. Unfortunately Phillips-Harris was narrowly beaten by an Irishman who had a vocal crowd on his side. Sean Neary gained a bronze in the same event.

The junior female special techniques team also won silver while the junior female power team came away with a bronze.

New Zealand is the defending titleholders at the world champs after winning in Italy in 2015. Results from junior and senior competition count for overall placings.

The world championships are being held in Dublin runnign until 16 October with around 1500 competitors from over 50 nations taking part.