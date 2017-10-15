Northern clubs dominate record-breaking Pool Championships

Sunday, 15 October, 2017 - 16:20

A mammoth total of 52 New Zealand records have been broken at the annual Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) Pool Championships, held this weekend in Auckland, making it one of the most successful surf lifesaving pool events in New Zealand history.

Yesterday, an additional two world records were broken bringing the record total to 55 over the three day event held at the Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre near Albany.

However, it was Piha Surf Life Saving Club who won the overall event with the Paul Kent Memorial trophy with 130 points following a dominant run across the various events. The club, with 43 athletes, also broke a total of nine national records.

Finishing in second place Lyall Bay Surf Life Saving Club from Wellington, who made a big charge today to climb up the ladder and onto the podium.

Orewa Surf Life Saving Club managed to take third place in the overall event with 102 points, while also taking the win in the Masters division with a massive points haul of 120.

Red Beach Surf Life Saving Club and Mairangi Bay Surf Life Saving club finished in second and third respectively in the Masters category, making it an all Auckland lock-out in the age group.

Meanwhile, SLSNZ also hosted an Australian contingent who travelled specifically to the country for this event. They challenged the Kiwi crews and say they really enjoyed competing here and are already looking forward to returning for the DHL International Surf Rescue Challenge in November.

In fact, it was a close battle between the two nations all day with both sides taking wins in the special international races.

Event manager, Ross Merrett, said the Pool Championships was a roaring success and he looks forward to seeing it get even bigger next year.

"This was the biggest Pool Championship event we’ve ever had and it was just fantastic. Everyone really enjoyed themselves and we’re already hearing they can’t wait for next year," said Mr Merrett.

"We would also like to thank all of the officials and volunteers who did an outstanding job all weekend. Without them, the event wouldn’t have been the huge success it was."

Mr Merrett also wanted to thank the volunteers from the Mairangi Bay Surf Life Saving Club for their "mammoth effort" in managing all the obstacles in the water.

The next event on the SLSNZ sports calendar is the DHL International Surf Rescue Challenge, which sees a variety of nations from around the world descend on Mt Maunganui in the Bay of Plenty to compete for country honours from 30 November to 3 December.