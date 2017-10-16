Sam Cane inks new deal to stay in NZ through until 2021

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 06:40

The deal is a major coup for New Zealand Rugby with 25-year-old Cane becoming just the second All Black to commit through to 2021.

Cane, who will play his 50th Test in his next All Blacks Test outing, said: "I've grown up supporting all three teams and they're teams that I love, so to re-sign was ultimately an easy decision for me, while the security of a long-term contract is great for me at this point in my career.

"Even though I've been in the All Blacks for five years now, there is still heaps more I want to achieve in the black jersey. I'm in a leadership role with the All Blacks and the Chiefs and that's something I enjoy, and I want to contribute any way I can in helping lead and drive both those teams to succeed."

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said Cane's re-signing was significant.

"On behalf of the All Blacks, I want to congratulate Sammy on his decision. He's grown hugely as a player since he came into the All Blacks five years ago. He's part of our leadership group, has captained the side on two occasions and he continues to play to the highest standards whenever he takes the field and never lets the jersey down.

"He's still a young man and knowing that he's staying through to 2021 is fantastic for the long-term growth of the All Blacks and his experience and knowledge will be invaluable to the team in the years to come."

"While we might not see him wear the Blue and Gold hoops as often as we may like, we know the Bay of Plenty community are proud of him and the Bay will always be a special place for Sam."

The All Blacks are building a core of key players for the future with Cane joining hooker Codie Taylor in signing through to 2021, while Samuel Whitelock, Ben Smith and Anton Lienert-Brown are committed through to 2020. All Blacks Captain Kieran Read, Owen Franks, Israel Dagg, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith, Julian Savea, Dane Coles, Beauden Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams, Joe Moody, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Nathan Harris, Patrick Tuipulotu, Liam Squire, Liam Coltman and Ngani Laumape have all inked deals through to 2019.