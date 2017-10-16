Quad bike title hopefuls head to Taranaki

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 09:10

Can anyone break the Keegan family stranglehold?

That's the question that many will ask when riders line up to contest the 2017 New Zealand ATV (all terrain vehicle) Motocross Championships in Taranaki this coming Labour Weekend, particularly with the event being staged on what would be considered "home turf" for sibling rivals Scott and Camo Keegan.

The racing will be held at the Taranaki Motorcycle Club's steep Barrett Road facility on the outskirts of New Plymouth, the same venue used in 2015 when Stratford's Scott Keegan clinched the main title, winning the premier grade ahead of elder brother Camo Keegan.

Roles were reversed when the ATV nationals were held at Amberley, north of Christchurch, last year, with Camo on that occasion taking the title.

The national ATV champion in 2014, Amberley's Ian Ffitch has always been a thorn in the side of the Keegan siblings and he is likely to again be among the favourites to tip the Taranaki pair off their perch, although others such as New Plymouth brothers Cory and Devan Whitelock and Christchurch riders Jeff McIntyre, Craig Cox and Callum MacRae will also no doubt fancy their chances of winning.

Kaiwaka's Cullen Curtis will be favoured to rule in the 450cc production class, while Christchurch's Sam George, New Plymouth's Cory Whitelock and Christchurch's Taylor Graham should be in strike range.

Other riders expected to shine include Christchurch's Greg Graham, Napier's Wade Taylor and Christchurch's Gary Doig, while Christchurch's Abby Holliday, Stratford's Nicola Reid and Otorohanga's Amy Corston will be among those battling for the women's title.

Other class winners last year included Amberley's Angus Parish (250cc production class); Christchurch's Bailey Graham (125cc production class); Amberley's Caitlyn Parish (mini quad kids grade); New Plymouth's Luke Etheridge (clubmans) and Stratford's Zakiah Corrigan (junior clubman) and they will each be determined to win again this coming weekend.

Motorcycling New Zealand ATV commissioner Jono Keegan said the sport was growing steadily and entries this year should reflect that.

"The support class is very strong this year," he said. "There is plenty of talent coming through and they will reach the top if they simply stick at it and keep working hard.

"The track on Barrett Road is an exciting venue and it's great for spectators. It's one of the best tracks in New Zealand for the viewing public. From the top of the hill, they can see almost all of the track."