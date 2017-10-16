SBS Bank HB Secondary School Sports Awards finalists announced

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 08:24

On Monday, October 16, the finalists for the 2017 SBS Bank Hawke’s Bay Secondary School Sports Awards were announced.

This year we received over 170 nominations across 33 categories in a number of sports ranging from badminton and waka ama to canoe polo and rugby. The judges have narrowed that down to 103 finalists, 67 of which are among the finalists for the sport code specific awards and the remaining 36 are in the major categories.

"We’re excited to celebrate the tremendous achievements of student athletes, teams, and recognising those who have provided outstanding service to secondary school sport," said Community Sport Manager Junior Armstrong. "This year we will recognise 8 long time servants of secondary school sport who have dedicated more than 10 years’ service. All of the finalists should be proud of their achievements and we look forward to celebrating Hawke’s Bay secondary school sport".

The 2017 SBS Bank Hawke’s Bay Secondary School Sports awards will take place on October 30th at the Municipal Theatre in Napier. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Click here for a full list of finalists: https://www.sporty.co.nz/asset/downloadasset?id=31ae0965-8730-420d-87f7-6ee532160824

For more information about the event, visit the Community Sport section of our website or Sport Hawke’s Bay on (06) 845 9333