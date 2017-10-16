Stunning conditions for Turoa's Peak to Powder Keg race

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 10:24

Mt Ruapehu's Turoa ski field turned on fantastic clear conditions for Saturday's iconic Peak 2 Powderkeg adventure race, attracting more than 100 competitors.

Now in its 26th year, it’s a race steeped in history, fun and competition. The event starts at the top of Turoa Ski Area finishing at the Powderkeg bar at the foot of Mt Ruapehu with competitors skiing from top to bottom of the ski area, followed by a 3.8km downhill run on the Ohakune Mountain Road, 12.5km downhill road bike, finishing with a short 300m dash run and beer/lemonade skull.

Mt Ruapehu Marketing Executive Shannon Clement says, "This is an iconic event and it’s fantastic to see it continue to attract fantastic support across every category. We had a good Youth contingent this year and our oldest competitor, Julian Warren, is a regular at the age of 64. "We saw all levels of competitor from triathletes to those giving multisport a go for the very first time, some even in fairy costumes!

"Mt Ruapehu and the Powderkeg love partnering in this event. It’s fantastic to see people out enjoying many aspects of our beautiful maunga all the way from the top of New Zealand’s highest chairlift to the bottom of the Ohakune Mountain Road with a fun apres beer at the Powderkeg to finish off a great day. We look forward to running the Peak to Keg again next year, hopefully with the same brilliant weather and snow conditions."

Participants can enter as individuals or in teams of three. Prizes included skis, Marmot outerwear, Dragon sunglasses, Powderkeg vouchers and Mt Ruapehu private ski/snowboard lessons.

Results: First Open Man Jai Davies-Campbell 30:05.7 $200 Powderkeg voucher, three hour private ski/snowboard lesson, Icebreaker top.

First Open Woman Amber Morrison 36:33.8 $200 Powderkeg voucher, three-hour private ski/snowboard lesson, Icebreaker top.

First Youth Lockie Fay 33:31.9 $100 Powderkeg voucher, three-hour private ski/snowboard lesson

First Team The Flash 30:50.9 $100 Powderkeg voucher each, one hour private ski/snowboard lesson each.

