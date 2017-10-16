New Zealand finish second In World Champs

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 10:18

The New Zealand International Taekwon-Do team has fallen just short in a tight battle to defend its world championship title in Dublin, Ireland this morning.

The Kiwis finished in second place behind the home nation and ahead of Russia who had led for most of the event.

Ireland won with 10 gold, eight silver and 10 bronze, while New Zealand finished on eight gold medals, six silver and 13 bronze. Russia had eight gold, one bronze and nine bronze.

On the final day of competition a gold medal was won by the senior women’s female power test team of Row Hope (Team Legacy, Auckland), Kara Timmer (Warrior Club, Auckland), Courtney Weir (Team Legacy, Auckland), and Roisin Giles (Warrior Club, Auckland) while there were silver medals for the senior women and senior men in special technique categories.

Overall the individual senior gold medal winners for New Zealand were, Mark Trotter who won gained two gold, one in the individual male patters 4-6th Dan division and he also took away another gold by teaming with Carl Van Roon in the pre-arranged sparring.

Wellington’s Wesley Feliki from the Pil Sung TaeKwon-Do Club defended his power breaking world title and Roisin Giles picked up an individual gold in the individual 2nd Dan female pattern competition.

In juniors Auckland 17-year-old Bianca Koper grabbed gold in the individual over 65kg female sparring and Kyla Walton (Berhampore Taekwon-Do, Wellington) won gold in the individual female power test. Alex Petrovich from Palmerston North won three individual bronze medals in juniors.