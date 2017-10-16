All Blacks assemble in Brisbane for Australia Test preparations

|
[ login or create an account ]
The All Blacks squad will assemble in Brisbane later today to prepare for the Test against Australia at Suncorp Stadium, this Saturday.
Canterbury first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga has been called into the All Blacks as temporary cover, with Beauden Barrett suffering a head knock in the Test against South Africa and Nehe Milner-Skudder suffering his season-ending shoulder injury.
Meanwhile, Patrick Tuipulotu will remain with the squad as a replacement for Luke Romano. Romano and wife Hannah recently welcomed a baby boy, and he will stay in New Zealand. Matt Todd will also remain with the squad.
Brodie Retallick will also not be travelling to Brisbane.
Forwards: Wyatt Crockett, Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Dane Coles, Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Jerome Kaino, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire and Matt Todd.
Backs: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Lima Sopoaga, Ryan Crotty, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Waisake Naholo, David Havili and Damian McKenzie.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.