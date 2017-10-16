All Blacks assemble in Brisbane for Australia Test preparations

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 15:45

The All Blacks squad will assemble in Brisbane later today to prepare for the Test against Australia at Suncorp Stadium, this Saturday.

Canterbury first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga has been called into the All Blacks as temporary cover, with Beauden Barrett suffering a head knock in the Test against South Africa and Nehe Milner-Skudder suffering his season-ending shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Patrick Tuipulotu will remain with the squad as a replacement for Luke Romano. Romano and wife Hannah recently welcomed a baby boy, and he will stay in New Zealand. Matt Todd will also remain with the squad.

Brodie Retallick will also not be travelling to Brisbane.

Forwards: Wyatt Crockett, Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Dane Coles, Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Jerome Kaino, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire and Matt Todd.

Backs: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Lima Sopoaga, Ryan Crotty, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Waisake Naholo, David Havili and Damian McKenzie.