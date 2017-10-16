RWC 2019 match schedule and ticketing programme to be launched 2 Nov

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 21:23

Fans around the world will be able to plan their Rugby World Cup 2019 experience in earnest on 2 November with the announcement of the match schedule and ticketing programme.

The event in Tokyo, exactly two years ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2019 final, is another major milestone on the road to hosting Asia’s first Rugby World Cup.

The match schedule announcement will be streamed live via www.rugbyworldcup.com from 15:50 (Japan time) and will reveal the date, venue and kick-off time of each of the 20 teams' matches.

And in a nation with an estimated 25 million fans, the Japan Rugby 2019 organising committee will also announce details of the tournament’s ticketing programme.

This will include how and when fans will be able to purchase tickets from early 2018 and details of an attractive and accessible programme that sets out to welcome Japan to rugby and the rugby world to Japan.

In the meantime, fans can register their interest in tickets for Rugby World Cup 2019 via the official ticketing website www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets.

World Rugby Chief Executive Brett Gosper said: "It is the moment that fans around the world and the teams have been waiting for - the moment the tournament truly comes to life and the moment that they can start to plan their Rugby World Cup 2019 experience in earnest.

"Our ambition from the outset has been to create a very special Rugby World Cup and we look forward to announcing a match schedule that has teams and fans at heart and that connects a nation in celebration of rugby.

"The announcement of the ticketing programme is also significant. It is the ‘what, how and when’ for fans and we look forward to sharing details of what will be an accessible and attractive ticketing programme that will further the reach of rugby nationally and globally."