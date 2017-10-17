BGGA's Siyan Chen wins Florida Junior Tour

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 09:20

Bishops Gate Golf Academy’s Siyan "Anna" Chen, a junior from China, won the girls division at the Florida Junior Tour at The Forest Country Club with a 3-over 147. Chen’s rounds of 75 and 72 put her two strokes ahead of the field.

BGGA’s Manhua "Wendy" Chen finished third at the FJT at The Forest Country Club. Chen shot 77 and 79 for a 12-over 156.

At another FJT event, BGGA’s Claire Jeon finished 6th at Ocala Country Club with an 8-over 152.

Also carding top-10s at the St. Augustine Amateur were BGGA’s Ian Peng with a seventh-place finish, Diego Cordova with a T10 finish and former BGGA summer camper and BGGA La Loma Post Graduate student, Mauro Baez, finished ninth.

BGGA students will use the next two weeks to hone their games before competing in their next events.

