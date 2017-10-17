All Whites - 20,000 tickets go in first hour

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 13:49

New Zealand Football is pleased to report unprecedented demand for the FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff in November.

More than 20,000 tickets were purchased in the first hour of the pre-sale for the Road to Russia Waitlist and the football community.

The All Whites will take on World No 10 Peru in a home-and-away qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The home leg is first at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday 11 November.

New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andy Martin described it as an amazing result which exceeded the organisation’s high expectations for the biggest fixture of the year.

"We knew there was huge demand for this game and that has been shown today by the New Zealand public," said Martin.

"This is the highest demand we have ever seen for an All Whites match in New Zealand," he added.

"We can’t wait for November 11 which is not only going to be a special day for New Zealand Football but for sport in this country. There is unprecedented demand for this event and I think people recognise it is a one-in-four-year event and also that this All Whites team has a real chance of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Russia."

The All Whites Road to Russia Waitlist was the largest in Ticketek history for any event, with 15,665 fans signing up.

Looking back to 2013 when the All Whites played Mexico in the same fixture, there were 14,500 tickets sold on the first day they were available, compared to 20,000 tickets in the first hour today.

Ticket sales are strong across all three categories - platinum, gold and silver.

New Zealand Football and Westpac Stadium will analyse the ticket sales from today and tickets will still be available for the General Public from 12pm on Friday 20 October.

FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff

New Zealand v Peru

Home Leg: Saturday 11 November, 2017, kick off at 4.15pm

Where: Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

Away Leg: Wednesday 15 November, kick off at 9.15pm (Thursday 16 November 3.15pm NZT)

Where: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru