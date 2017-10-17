Multisport Challenge to mark NZ wars commemoration in Northland

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 15:50

October 28 this year will mark the first-ever national day to commemorate the New Zealand wars.

And in Northland, the historic day will be observed with the Te Rima Multisport Challenge which will involve participants running, cycling, swimming and kayaking from the east coast - starting at Paihia - through to Horeke in the Hokianga.

Orgnaised by Frank Haimona of Time2Train, the coast-to-coast trail will take competitors close to a number of important battle sites relating to the Northern Wars.

Heritage New Zealand’s Northland staff will be there at the finish line with display materials illustrating the story of the Northern Wars.

"We’ll also have a range of props - including taiaha, a musket and clothing styled from that period - which allows us to foster conversations and debate. We have found at previous shows people also like to take selfies, and so these replicas can be used for those too," says Heritage New Zealand’s Northland Manager Bill Edwards.

"Landmarks Whenua Tohunga in Northland will also be promoted as places to visit - particularly given that a number of them have very close historical connections to the Northern Wars."

People interested in taking part in the Te Rima Multisport Challenge can visit https://terima.co.nz