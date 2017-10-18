NZF: ISPS Handa Premiership squads confirmed

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 15:33

The first round of the ISPS Handa Premiership takes place this Labour weekend and all ten sides have now released the names of the players they hope will lead them to glory.

Two-time defending champions Team Wellington will have a head start on their rivals after beginning their bid for a three-peat with a win over Auckland City in last weekend’s Charity Cup, which doubled as the opening ISPS Handa Premiership fixture.

Jose Figueira’s side will continue their title defence at home to Eastern Suburbs on Sunday 22 October and three other games will also take place that afternoon.

Auckland City will look to bounce back from their Charity Cup defeat in the illustrious surroundings of Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin after their clash with Southern United was moved from Sunnyvale Park while Ricki Herbert’s Hamilton Wanderers host Tasman United and Waitakere United face a trip to Christchurch to take on the Canterbury United Dragons.

The remaining fixture will take place on Monday 23 October with Hawke’s Bay United welcoming the Wellington Phoenix to Napier.

For the full ISPS Handa Premiership schedule please click here: http://www.nzfootball.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/SCNZF0120_ISPSA3Draw7W.jpg

ISPS Handa Premiership squads

Auckland City: Enaut Zubikarai (GK), Liam Graham, Takuya Iwata, Mario Bilen, Angel Berlanga, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Cam Howieson, Albert Riera, Darren White, Ryan de Vries, Fabrizio Tavano, Kris Bright, Alfie Rogers, Dan Morgan, Daewook Kim, Reid Drake, Danyon Drake (GK), Emiliano Tade

Coach: Ramon Tribulietx

Canterbury United: Coey Turipa (GK), Dan Terris, Aaron Spain, Harrison Bowman, Tom Schwarz, George King, Sean Liddicoat, Andreas Wilson, Joseph Hall, Gary Ogilvie, Aaron Clapham, Cory Mitchell, Lewis Gordon (GK), Sean Morris, Roddy Lockhart, Travis Nicklaw, Futa Nakamura, Juan Chang Urrea, Stephen Hoyle, Danny Knight (GK)

Coach: Willy Gerdsen

Eastern Suburbs: Silvio Rodic (GK), Finn Cochran, Ryan Elder, Brock Messenger, Reese Cox, Jordan Vale, Tim Payne, Moses Dyer, Andre de Jong, Ben Thomas, Hayden Johns, Rossi Nkoy, Harry Redwood, Tristan Prattley, Nicolas Zambrano, Derek Tieku, Zac Speedy (GK)

Coach: Danny Hay

Hamilton Wanderers: Matt Oliver (GK), Bailey Webster, Sam O’Regan, Adam Luque, Joseph Nottage, Sam St de Croix, Michael Built, Patrick Aisa, Xavier Pratt, Tommy Semmy, Jordan Shaw, Raheem Hunter, Ignacio Falfans, Ignacio Muchachu, Hamish Smylie, Alexis Varela, Wade Molony, Armin Pasagic, Cui Kairui, David Masters (GK)

Coach: Ricki Herbert

Hawke’s Bay United: Ruben Parker (GK), Hayden McHenery, Graham Craven, Bill Robertson, Alex Palezevic, Wesley Cain, Adam Thurston, Sam Mason-Smith, Gavin Hoy, Jim Hoyle, Liam Hayes, Fergus Neil, Birhanu Taye, Mackenzie Waite, Daniel Robinson (GK)

Coach: Brett Angell

Southern United: Liam Little (GK), Tom Stevens, Stephen Last, Conor O’Keeffe, Kristian Gibson, Tom Connor, Alex Cox, Niklas Ordenewitz, Roland Balla, Danny Ledwith, Michael Hogan, Jared Grove, Hamish Cotter, Morgan Day, Jack Pirie, Andrew Ridden, Aidan Barbour-Ryan, Danny Furlong, Ben Wade, Omar Guardiola, Garbhan Goughlan, Cody Brook

Coach: Paul O’Reilly

Tasman United: Corey Wilson (GK), Luca Perico, Cameron Lindsay, Mark Johnston, Brian Kaltak, Ryan Stewart, Paul Ifill, Maksym Kowal, Kieran Smith, Alex Ridsdale, Cory Chettleburgh, Robbie Pearson, Daniel Allan, Alex Britton (GK), Yousif Ali Al-Kalisy, Abdulla Al-Kalisy, Sam Ayers

Coach: Davor Tavich

Team Wellington: Scott Basalaj (GK), Justin Gulley, Scott Hilliar, Mario Ilich, Erik Panzer, Taylor Schrijvers, Eric Molloy, Cole Peverley, Tom Jackson, Nathanael Hailemariam, Mario Barcia, Andy Bevin, Roy Kayara, Joel Stevens, Angus Kilkolly, Louis Fenton, Sekou Diane, Junjie Zhang, Alex Carr (GK)

Coach: Jose Figueira

Waitakere United: Nino Lacagnina, Stewart MacKay, Julyan Collett, Jordan Hearn, Yuki Ohtsuka, Andre Estay, Eder Franchini Pasten, Keegan Linderboom, Fabian Istefo, Ryan Cain, David Parkinson, Jake Butler, Tom Shaw, Josh Dijkstra (GK), Dylan Manickum, Godwin Darkwa, Liam Anderson (GK)

Coach: Chris Milicich

Wellington Phoenix Reserves: Keegan Smith (GK), Pranay Singh, Jake Williams, Liam Moore, Liam Wood, Liberto Cacace, Gianni Bouzoukis, Ollie Whyte, Willem Ebbinge, Sam Sutton, Ollie Valentine, Luke Tongue, Sam Philip, Ben Waine, Matt Conroy, Zac Jones (GK), Manyumow Achol, Jacob Masseurs, James McGarry, Sarpreet Singh, Logan Rogerson

Coach: Chris Greenacre