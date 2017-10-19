Queenstown invited to cheer on local teams against Richie McCaw

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 09:55

In ten days’ time the Queenstown Lakes community is invited to come out in force and support their best local touch teams as they take on Richie McCaw.

Queenstown Recreation Grounds on Saturday 28 October will become the ground for the Mastercard Tap for your Town Touch Tournament.

Players from Upper Clutha, Arrowtown and Wakatipu Rugby Clubs, with local touch representatives, will face off in the first round. The winning team will progress to the final against Richie McCaw’s team.

"We are excited to bring the priceless experience of Tap for your Town to life. The day will be a fun event for families and the whole community. As well as the two games of touch, there will be food trucks and entertainment between matches - and even a chance for some lucky locals to meet Richie," says Peter Chisnall, Country Manager for Mastercard New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Queenstown Lakes are hosting the event with Richie McCaw after winning the Mastercard Tap for your Town competition, with the region making the highest number of contactless payment transactions per capita from June to August.

"We are excited that this day is fast approaching and it will be a lot of fun for the whole family. We encourage the Queenstown Lakes community to head down on the day to support the locals, or Richie’s team, and enjoy the day’s entertainment," says Chisnall.

New Zealanders are embracing contactless payments with three quarters of New Zealanders using ‘tap and go’ technology to make purchases.

"It’s great that Queenstown locals and businesses are using Tap and Go technology to make payments quick and easy. It will be interesting to see whether their tapping skills translate to the touch field," says Chisnall.

The local teams will be made up of 14 players in total, from a mixture of rugby and touch backgrounds to represent the entire Queenstown Lakes District. Richie McCaw’s team will be made up of current New Zealand Touch representatives Kate Day and Josh Duff, and former All Black Jimmy Cowan.

Mastercard thank Wakatipu Rugby Club, Arrowtown Rugby Club, Touch New Zealand and Touch Southland for their support to bring this event to life.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 28th October

Location: Queenstown Recreation Ground and Memorial Centre

Timing: 10.00am - 1.00pm

Round 1: Wakatipu Rugby Club team vs Arrowtown Rugby Club team

Round 2: Winning local team vs Richie McCaw all-star team

Transportation: Parking will be limited so we encourage taking public transport where possible