Squash: Joelle King on court again

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 12:30

More action for in-form Kiwi squash pro and world No.10 Joelle King.

King who made the semifinals of the US Open a week ago is lining up for the US$50,000 Carol Weymuiller Open in Brooklyn, New York. The tournament runs 19-23 October (US time) with King the fifth seed and due to face England’s Millie Tomlinson ranked 22nd in the first round.

Egyptian, Nour El Sherbini the world No.1 is the top seed for the tournament with countrywoman Raneem El Welily the world No.3 as the second seed. Englishwoman Alison Walters is next followed by Hong Kong’s Annie Au with King the fifth seed.

Meanwhile fellow Kiwi Paul Coll plays his first round match against Australian world No.16 Ryan Cuskelly in the first round tomorrow morning at 8am (NZ time) in the US$100,000 Channel VAS Championship in England.