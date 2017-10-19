Staff confirmed to lead new direction

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 12:46

Last month, Cricket Wellington unveiled ambitious plans for the future of cricket in the region. With a renewed focus on community cricket and development pathways, Cricket Wellington are pleased to announce the team that will lead the implementation of its new operating model.

Leading the development of a talent pipeline for players and coaches will be Chris Nevin and Christie van Dyk. Both very familiar to the cricket community in Wellington, the pair will be aligned with the successful Wellington School of Cricket where expert coach Ivan Tissera will continue to provide support.

Former-BLACKCAP and Head of Community Cricket, Chris Nevin, moves in to the role of Pathway Manager. A proud Wellingtonian, Chris’ established relationships within the community and his own experience having come through the development pathways himself give him a unique insight in to the requirements of this role. Chris spoke of the excitement with which he’s approaching his new role,

"I see an immense amount of potential in Cricket Wellington’s development focus and this position has a substantial role to play in that. Having been through those pathways myself, and worked closely within the community game in recent years, it’s going to be exciting to put systems and programmes in place for cricketers from the community who aspire to be our next Firebird and Blaze players. I know how rewarding and challenging it can be, from both sides."

Christie van Dyk will continue in his role as coach of the Wellington Blaze while also picking up the portfolio of Pathway Coach and Coach Educator. As a qualified teacher who holds New Zealand Cricket’s highest level of coaching accreditation, Christie’s new role is a great opportunity to combine his expertise,

"For me, this is a fantastic opportunity to continue actively coaching the Blaze at the same time as guiding other coaches in our region to achieve their own ambitions. Cricket Wellington now has a real opportunity to create an environment for our top coaches, male and female, to thrive. I’m excited to be tasked with realising that."

With increasing participation and enjoyment of cricket at the centre of Cricket Wellington’s new operating model, emphasis has been placed on building community relationships through the delivery of the One Club programme. Leading this aspect of the organisation’s new operating model are Eimear Richardson and Matt Wills.

An NZC Level 2 qualified coach and accredited NZC Coach Educator, Eimear will transition from her role as Manager, Female Cricket to lead the One Club programme in the Hutt and Porirua. She will also act as the portfolio lead for female cricket where she will continue to manage our two Kiwisport Female Development Officers.

Also holding an NZC Level 2 coaching accreditation, Matt comes to Cricket Wellington from the office of the Minster of Sport and Health. With a strong background in community cricket, Matt will take the lead on youth cricket and the One Club programme’s implementation within Wellington city.

Further assisting with Cricket Wellington’s focus on the community, Nick Hogan has been promoted from his previous role as Competitions Administrator to the newly created position of Competitions Manager. Nick will lead all Cricket Wellington competitions and tournaments in a role that will play a key part in delivering outstanding cricket experiences for all participants.

In addition to further acknowledging the contribution of Robbie Kerr and Mark Borthwick, Cricket Wellington would like to pay tribute to Rhys Morgan who played an immense role in developing junior and youth cricketers during his time with the organisation. Rhys’ influence in this area will continue with his ongoing role as Wellington U19 men’s coach. With the U19 World Cup coming up in early-2018, it is an exciting time for Rhys and the players he is working with.

With the new operating model confirmed, and staff beginning the transition to new roles, Cricket Wellington CEO Cam Mitchell is looking forward to the season ahead,

"Over the next month we have all of our community cricket competitions starting, age-group and representative sides increasing trainings and moving towards their seasons, while the Firebirds’ Plunket Shield campaign starts on Monday and the Blaze continue to prepare for their own title challenges.

"It’s great to be able to confirm our structure and highlight our commitment to delivering a successful and enjoyable season for all participants."