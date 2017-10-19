Westpac Stadium almost at capacity for All Whites playoff

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 14:56

Westpac Stadium in Wellington is on the cusp of selling out for the All Whites FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff on Saturday 11 November.

New Zealand will take on Peru for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and more than 30,000 tickets have already been purchased for the home leg which will be staged first.

New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andy Martin said it is going to be an incredible occasion for football in this country.

"This is a great result for football in New Zealand and we are very appreciative of all of the fans who have already bought tickets for 11 November," said Martin. "We are sure it is going to be an afternoon to remember in Wellington. There is phenomenal interest in this game and it is only going to grow as we count down to kick off. We need all of New Zealand behind the All Whites."

Ticket sales got off to an incredible start on Tuesday with 20,000 tickets going inside the first hour. New Zealand Football is looking forward to hosting the biggest football audience in the game’s history in this country.

If Westpac Stadium reached a fully exhausted allocation, it would see 38,000 fans attend one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

That would surpass the previous highest attendance of the 35,179 fans who watched the All Whites defeat Bahrain 1-0 on that magical night at Westpac Stadium in 2009.

The fixture against Peru - No 10 on the FIFA World Rankings - is also believed to be the highest ranked opponent that New Zealand have played on home soil.

Tickets go on sale to the general public from tomorrow at 12pm.

"This will be the last major release of tickets," said Martin. "We encourage fans to be online at midday tomorrow as we expect to be at capacity in the next few days."

Largest Football Crowds in New Zealand Football history

35,179 All Whites v Bahrain, Westpac Stadium, 2009

33,626 All Whites v Mexico, Westpac Stadium, 2013

32,941 Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets, Westpac Stadium 2010

31,853 Wellington Phoenix v LA Galaxy, Westpac Stadium, 2007

26,106 Football United Tour, Westpac Stadium, 2014

24,360 Phoenix vs Perth Glory, Westpac Stadium 2010

21,101 All Whites v Kuwait, Mt Smart Stadium, 1981

FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff

New Zealand v Peru

Home Leg: Saturday 11 November, 2017, kick off at 4.15pm

Where: Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

Away Leg: Wednesday 15 November, kick off at 9.15pm (Thursday 16 November 3.15pm NZT)

Where: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru