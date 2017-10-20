Last chance to secure tickets to Intercontinental Playoff

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 11:31

All Whites fans have their final chance to secure tickets for the Intercontinental Playoff from 12pm today.

After unprecedented demand, New Zealand Football and Westpac Stadium have decided to add 3,000 temporary seats to the venue for the fixture on 11 November in Wellington.

Five thousand tickets will be available for the general public to purchase for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the World No 10 Peru.

New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andy Martin urged fans to get online and call Ticketek from 12pm to secure their tickets.

"This is our last major release of tickets and we expect the remaining tickets will sell very quickly," he said. "If you want to be there on 11 November for what will be an incredible sporting occasion then I encourage you to get your tickets today as we expect the venue will sell out."

With the inclusion of the 3,000 temporary seats, the capacity of Westpac Stadium is now at 38,000 which will mean if it is sold out it will be the largest audience to a football game in New Zealand.

There are tickets available in all categories (Platinum, Gold and Silver). Some seats at pitch level will be restricted-view.

The All Whites are looking to make history and follow in the footsteps of the 1982 and 2010 sides and become the third team from New Zealand to qualify for a FIFA World Cup.

Purchase your tickets to the All Whites v Peru in the FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff from 12pm today; http://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/Show.aspx?sh=NZFALLWH17