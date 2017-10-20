POWERADE Challenge to put Aucklanders through their paces

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 11:52

For the seventh year running, the POWERADE Challenge is coming to Aucklanders for a six-week period from October 23rd to December 3rd.

Designed for both serious and social runners, the interactive 9km course on Auckland’s waterfront is the perfect way to either kick-off or maintain fitness levels this spring.

Aucklanders have the option of beginning the POWERADE Challenge at Fergs Kayaks or the Ferry Terminal. Participants can track their efforts using ‘checkpoints’ along the course to log their times on the POWERADE leader board, compare times with family and friends, claim prizes and hydrate afterwards by receiving a free POWERADE on completion of their run.

POWERADE ambassador and BLACKCAPS captain, Kane Williamson says the POWERADE Challenge is a great way to vary your training.

"Whether you’re a weekend warrior or an elite athlete, the interactive course is a fun way to keep yourself honest and even get one up over your mates.

"The BLACKCAPS have a strong association with POWERADE so it’s great to see them supporting participants who have the mindset to train hard, achieve their fitness goals and claim bragging rights.

"We’ll be watching with interest and look forward to seeing many Aucklanders hitting the pavement in the coming weeks," says Williamson.

POWERADE will also be introducing the new ‘Challenge Zone’ to help Aucklanders register. The POWERADE Challenge Zone will be stationed in the Auckland University of Technology’s (AUT) campus for two days (from October 18th) and Wynyard Quarter for four days (from October 20th). This zone will allow people to familiarise themselves with the course, ask any questions and receive some important tips on how to stay hydrated.

As with previous years, runners can continue to use a wristband to check-in throughout the course, which will be issued once they complete registration. This year, a new POWERADE Challenge mobile app will also be available should participants want to track their runs via their phone. This will give them live access to their times to help them improve and move further up the leader board, and keep a keen eye on their mates’ times as well.

Jodie Timmins, POWERADE Brand Manager says: "The POWERADE Challenge is hugely popular in Auckland and we’ve really seen the participation numbers grow over the past seven years. With such a glorious setting on Auckland’s waterfront and warmer weather on the way, there’s no excuse for Aucklanders not to get out there and hit the course."

To register, go to https://www.powerade.co.nz/, download the POWERADE Challenge Mobile App on Android or Apple, or visit the POWERADE Challenge Zone at AUT or Wynyard Quarter.

The POWERADE Challenge course is open from October 23rd until December 3rd 2017.