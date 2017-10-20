Canterbury Women's team named to play Waikato in semi final

|
Canterbury Women's Head Coach Wayne Love has named his side to take on Waikato in the Farah Palmer Cup semi-final, which will be played on Saturday afternoon at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.
The Canterbury side features one change to the starting forward pack, from the team that took the field against Wellington last week. Lucy Jenkins returns to the starting fifteen at openside flanker, and Sui Pauaraisa moves to the reserves.
There is a positional switch in the back line, which sees Grace Brooker shift from fullback to the left wing for this match. Olivia McGoverne will wear the No. 15 jersey in place of Brooker, and Melanie Puckett provides cover on the bench.
Chelsea Bremner also returns to the match day side this week, and will wear the No. 17 jersey in the reserves.
Canterbury finished second in the Farah Palmer Cup regular season standings, earning the right to host third-placed Waikato for a spot in the Premiership final next weekend. In the other semi-final, Counties Manukau will host Auckland in Pukekohe.
The Canterbury Women's match will be followed by the Mitre 10 Cup semi-final at AMI Stadium, which will be played between Canterbury and North Harbour.
Kick off for the Canterbury Women's semi-final match is scheduled for 2:15pm, Saturday 21 October, at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.
Canterbury Women’s team to play Waikato:
1. Phillipa Love
2. Jess Hansen
3. Stephanie Te Ohaere Fox (C)
4. Alana Bremner
5. Estelle Uren
6. Nicole Purdom
7. Lucy Jenkins
8. Rebecca Todd
9. Kendra Cocksedge
10. Charntay Poko
11. Grace Brooker
12. Lucy Anderson
13. Corrina Whiley
14. Sam Curtis
15. Olivia McGoverne
RESERVES:
16: Nina Poletti
17. Chelsea Bremner
18. Charna Thompson
19. Sui Pauaraisa
20. Rosie Kelly
21. Cassie Siataga
22. Melanie Puckett
