Canterbury Women's team named to play Waikato in semi final

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 12:49

Canterbury Women's Head Coach Wayne Love has named his side to take on Waikato in the Farah Palmer Cup semi-final, which will be played on Saturday afternoon at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

The Canterbury side features one change to the starting forward pack, from the team that took the field against Wellington last week. Lucy Jenkins returns to the starting fifteen at openside flanker, and Sui Pauaraisa moves to the reserves.

There is a positional switch in the back line, which sees Grace Brooker shift from fullback to the left wing for this match. Olivia McGoverne will wear the No. 15 jersey in place of Brooker, and Melanie Puckett provides cover on the bench.

Chelsea Bremner also returns to the match day side this week, and will wear the No. 17 jersey in the reserves.

Canterbury finished second in the Farah Palmer Cup regular season standings, earning the right to host third-placed Waikato for a spot in the Premiership final next weekend. In the other semi-final, Counties Manukau will host Auckland in Pukekohe.

The Canterbury Women's match will be followed by the Mitre 10 Cup semi-final at AMI Stadium, which will be played between Canterbury and North Harbour.

Kick off for the Canterbury Women's semi-final match is scheduled for 2:15pm, Saturday 21 October, at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Canterbury Women’s team to play Waikato:

1. Phillipa Love

2. Jess Hansen

3. Stephanie Te Ohaere Fox (C)

4. Alana Bremner

5. Estelle Uren

6. Nicole Purdom

7. Lucy Jenkins

8. Rebecca Todd

9. Kendra Cocksedge

10. Charntay Poko

11. Grace Brooker

12. Lucy Anderson

13. Corrina Whiley

14. Sam Curtis

15. Olivia McGoverne

RESERVES:

16: Nina Poletti

17. Chelsea Bremner

18. Charna Thompson

19. Sui Pauaraisa

20. Rosie Kelly

21. Cassie Siataga

22. Melanie Puckett