Daniel Frost gets second shot at Ironman thanks to scholarship

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 14:52

Hamilton’s Daniel Frost is the second recipient of a Tony Jackson Scholarship for the 2018 Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand in Taupo, giving the 37-year-old Electrician a second chance at completing the event, after disaster struck him during the 2017 race.

Daniel’s story is already known to many, a massive change in lifestyle led to a dramatic loss of weight (45kg), a change that was sparked by insurance companies refusing to cover Daniel due to his excess weight and associated risks.

That story should have hit a high earlier this year at Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand, but massive gear failure saw him withdraw just 64km into the 180km bike ride, his derailleur essentially disintegrated rendering his three-month-old machine inoperable.

Now, thanks to the nomination from his girlfriend Kelly, Daniel will be on the start line again in Taupo next March, on a brand-new bike bought by Kelly, hoping for a better outcome. Frost says that moment still haunts him and motivates him to go back and finish the job.

"After starting a weight loss journey by entering a triathlon in 2009 (300m swim, 9km bike, 3km run), I was hooked, some would say it was my new addiction. I progressed from beginner triathlons straight to the half IRONMAN distance. I had completed five and had finally got the mental capacity to train and complete an IRONMAN.

"Everything was going to plan, I had upgraded my bike frame a few months earlier to eliminate any mechanical woes I may have. I made it through the roughest swim that IRONMAN New Zealand had in Taupo, I moved onto the bike only to have a catastrophic failure, my day was over. The bit that hurts it wasn’t my desire, body, mentality that failed. It was a mechanical outside of my control, that was the part that hurt."

Being named a Tony Jackson Scholarship recipient is more than just having a ‘good story’ however, it is about living up to the values that Tony lived and raced by, that has proved humbling for Daniel.

"To be selected from a list of worthy applicants and be recognised as having qualities like Tony is very humbling. I have never set out to achieve status, I love this sport, the people and what it has done for me. I like to pay it forward, if I can help/encourage anyone I will. Seeing the benefit other people get is a reward in itself."

Frost would not have applied if he was left to ‘talk about himself’, so is thankful for the support of Kelly and other family and friends.

"I knew I was being nominated. I find it hard to write about or sell myself. It means the world to me that she took the time to write it up, and I also had several friends whom wrote testimonials for me. As she said to me last week ‘you created and built the story, I just put it into words, it is all your doing.’ Having that support from family and friends is very humbling."

Girlfriend Kelly Sandford wrote the application for Daniel, and is thrilled that he will enjoy the assistance that the Tony Jackson Scholarship affords recipients, including a free entry.

"Dan is a good Kiwi bloke. He is fun to be around, selfless and lacks an ego whilst at the same time being able to push himself against all odds. These qualities extend beyond his life as a triathlete and I am proud to be his girlfriend. He has a never give up attitude which saw him ‘PB’ Taupo 70.3 in 2016 by 47 minutes despite three punctures (yep, he really doesn’t have great luck). I know he will be a worthy recipient of the Tony Jackson Scholarship and I am one of a number of people who feel the same way."

His goals for 2018 are simple, the first priority being to know what it is to cross that finish line.

"My aim is to be fitter, stronger and faster - the same as the last eight years. To continue to inspire and encourage others. Oh, and to finish a little ole race in Taupo, IRONMAN New Zealand - the pinnacle of our sport."