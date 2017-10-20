Ereatara Enari ruled out of debut Super Rugby season

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 15:34

Talented halfback Ereatara Enari will miss what would have been his debut season with the BNZ Crusaders in 2018, after breaking his leg playing for Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup.

BNZ Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson said it was a real blow for the promising young player, but he will bounce back from this better than ever.

"We were really excited to be able to announce that Ere had signed with the BNZ Crusaders in 2018 and 2019. We see huge potential in Ere and believe he has a big future in this team. So to see him break his leg last Friday night and then to confirm that the injury will rule him out of Super Rugby in 2018 was devastating.

"Ere has an amazing attitude though and I know that this injury will not slow him down for too long. We will enjoy having his off-field contribution in 2018 and helping him through his rehab while he works on getting himself right for next year's provincial season, and then we will be able to look forward to his full involvement in the BNZ Crusaders squad in 2019," Robertson said.

Enari played one game for the BNZ Crusaders in 2017 (coming off the bench against the Brumbies in round one), while Mitchell Drummond was recovering from his own broken leg, but 2018 would have been his first year named in the squad. Enari said that, while the injury was clearly disappointing, he was still excited about what lies ahead in his rugby career.

"It will be hard to sit back and watch from the sidelines for a while, but I am just going to make sure that I make the best use of this recovery time that I can and prepare to come back fit, strong, and mentally rearing to go. I am stoked to have signed with the BNZ Crusaders and although my debut Super season has been delayed, I am still looking forward to supporting my team in 2018 and then contributing fully the following year."

The full 2018 BNZ Crusaders squad will be announced on 1 November.