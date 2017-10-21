A win and a loss for Kiwi squash pros

Saturday, 21 October, 2017 - 13:19

World squash No.10 Paul Coll saw his title defence at the 2017 Channel VAS Championships in England come to an end in the quarter-finals at the hands of No.5 ranked Ali Farag of Egypt.

Coll was beaten 9-11 4-11 7-11 in the last eight of the US$100,000 tournament in 45 minutes with the Egyptian controlling the game from start to finish.

For Farag the win rated highly.

"I was very pleased with the way I controlled the pace because if it gets out of hand against Paul then I would have no chance. I had it in my head before I got on court that I had to stay in front of him as much as possible.

"He’s so good at getting to the ball so I was trying to hold as much as possible and mix the pace up. I think I did that quite well today, I even surprised myself, to be honest."

While Coll’s result was not in his favour, fellow Kiwi Joelle King gained a good victory in the first round of the US$50,000 Carol Weymuiller Open in Brooklyn, New York.

King who reached the semifinals of the US Open a week ago defeated England’s Millie Tomlinson 11-7 11-5 12-10 in the first round in Brooklyn and will now play Hong Kong’s Annie Au in the quarter-finals.