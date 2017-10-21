A win and a loss for Kiwi squash pros

|
[ login or create an account ]
World squash No.10 Paul Coll saw his title defence at the 2017 Channel VAS Championships in England come to an end in the quarter-finals at the hands of No.5 ranked Ali Farag of Egypt.
Coll was beaten 9-11 4-11 7-11 in the last eight of the US$100,000 tournament in 45 minutes with the Egyptian controlling the game from start to finish.
For Farag the win rated highly.
"I was very pleased with the way I controlled the pace because if it gets out of hand against Paul then I would have no chance. I had it in my head before I got on court that I had to stay in front of him as much as possible.
"He’s so good at getting to the ball so I was trying to hold as much as possible and mix the pace up. I think I did that quite well today, I even surprised myself, to be honest."
While Coll’s result was not in his favour, fellow Kiwi Joelle King gained a good victory in the first round of the US$50,000 Carol Weymuiller Open in Brooklyn, New York.
King who reached the semifinals of the US Open a week ago defeated England’s Millie Tomlinson 11-7 11-5 12-10 in the first round in Brooklyn and will now play Hong Kong’s Annie Au in the quarter-finals.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.