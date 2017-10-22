King into tournament semis

|
A good win for Kiwi squash pro, Joelle King as she moved into the semifinals of the US$50,000 Carol Weymuiller Open in Brooklyn, New York.
King defeated tournament fourth seed Annie Au from Hong Kong in the quarter-finals 11-1 17-15 11-7 in 35 minutes and now has a chance to reverse a recent result when she plays second seed and world No.2 Raneem El Welily of Egypt for a spot in the final.
Just over a week ago El Welily defeated King in four games in the semis of the US Open.
Twenty-nine-year-old King from Cambridge in the Waikato is the only non-Egyptian player in the semifinals of the tournament
