King into tournament semis

Sunday, 22 October, 2017 - 12:19

A good win for Kiwi squash pro, Joelle King as she moved into the semifinals of the US$50,000 Carol Weymuiller Open in Brooklyn, New York.

King defeated tournament fourth seed Annie Au from Hong Kong in the quarter-finals 11-1 17-15 11-7 in 35 minutes and now has a chance to reverse a recent result when she plays second seed and world No.2 Raneem El Welily of Egypt for a spot in the final.

Just over a week ago El Welily defeated King in four games in the semis of the US Open.

Twenty-nine-year-old King from Cambridge in the Waikato is the only non-Egyptian player in the semifinals of the tournament