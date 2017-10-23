King scores another upset to make final

Monday, 23 October, 2017 - 13:17

Joelle King keeps getting better and better. The Waikato squash pro who is currently ranked 10 in the world has caused another upset, this time to reach the final of the US$50,000 Carol Weymuiller Open in Brooklyn, New York.

King defeated tournament second seed and world No.2 Raneem El Welily of Egypt in the semifinals 11-6 3-11 11-9 14-12 in 55 minutes.

The 29-year-old had been beaten by El Welily just over a week ago in the semis of the US Open in four sets, however on this occasion King put everything together in her game for the win.

"She had been No.1 in the world I had never beaten her before. I’m just excited to be testing myself and winning against these top girls again," said King who was the only non-Egyptian in the semifinals "It’s like Egypt versus the rest of the world really."

King will now face the world No.1 and top seed Nour El Sherbini (Egypt) for the title in a match which will be held at 7.30pm Monday, New York (12.30pm Tuesday, NZ time).

"I’m feeling really good at the moment. These girls are in the top five for a reason. I’ll definitely have to be on my A game. I’m looking forward to playing her in a final, instead of a semifinal."

The Kiwis has was beaten by El Sherbini in the semis of the China Open last month….