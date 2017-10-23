Breakers amongst early NBL pace setters

Monday, 23 October, 2017 - 16:48

The SKYCITY Breakers end the holiday weekend in New Zealand on top of the Australian National Basketball League ladder, with a 3-win, 1-loss record after the stunning defeat of Melbourne United in front of a sold-out Hisense Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Indeed, the increasing popularity of the Hungry Jack’s NBL is such that the 10,000 plus crowd outnumbered that of Melbourne City against Wellington Phoenix in the A-League the evening prior.

Head Coach Paul Henare was delighted in the performance of his team, who played minus Kirk Penney as the shooting guard stayed at home to prepare for his father’s funeral this week.

"I am really happy for the guys, they were excited about the game in Melbourne. As competitors when you come into a place like this where the fans are great and the atmosphere is great - you get guys looking forward to the contest and such a great atmosphere, that is why some of the guys do it.

"We spoke about the need to keep chipping away, just hang around and put the scoreboard pressure on them and keep making plays and be aggressive on the road. You have to be confident on the road against a quality team like this, I am just proud of the guys and happy for them to walk away with that win."

Henare spoke highly of his imports, Edgar Sosa and DJ Newbill, both again contributed to a classic all round team effort from the Breakers.

"From day one both guys bought into this team, these colours and the name on the front of their chest and not the one on the back of their singlet. I couldn’t be more happy with them. They have taken a while to figure out their roles, the league and our system, but I honestly think they are only going to get better."

SKYCITY Breakers centre Alex Pledger echoed those thoughts, but also had plenty to offer about the young guns coming through at key moments.

"They (Edgar and DJ) are finding their roles and understanding what the rest of us like to do on the floor and what our strengths and weaknesses are at both ends. They are both very intelligent players and are doing a great job, I think we are on the road to doing something special this year.

"It is fantastic the depth we are developing, Finn and Shea in particular in the second half in particular, Melbourne made a run at us to bring it back to five or seven points but both made massive plays at both ends of the floor, penetrating to the basket and Finn attacking the boards. If we can consistently get that from those guys we will be a tough team to beat."

The Breakers have today flown to Brisbane and will stay in Australia to prepare for the Thursday night clash against the Bullets. After Henare defeated former Breakers Head Coach Dean Vickerman in Melbourne, it is another clash of coaches with Breakers backgrounds, with Henare this time coming up against the man who first brought a championship to the club in the shape of Andrej Lemanis.

The team then returns on Friday to prepare for the first home game of the season at the North Shore Events Centre, when the club hosts the high-flying Adelaide 36ers on Thursday, November 2nd.

Next Home Game

Thursday November 2nd

7:30pm tip off

North Shore Events Centre

V Adelaide 36ers

Tickets via www.nzbreakers.basketball