Going got tough but the tough got going at Supercross

By Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

Track conditions were far from ideal, but Bay of Plenty’s Cody Cooper still produced an ideal opening performance at round one of this season’s New Zealand Supercross Championships in Tokoroa on Labour Weekend Monday.

The man-man circuit, on the outskirts of the South Waikato forestry town, took a hammering from overnight rain and the water continued to fall throughout the day, turning an otherwise pristine racing surface into a slippery mess.

It highlighted the calibre of the riders entered that racing was able to continue, although many riders did come unstuck in the treacherous mud at the TransDiesel and Mainstream Global Logistics-sponsored series opener.

However, Honda Racing Team rider Cooper showed his international class as he tamed both the track and his SX1 class rivals, surging to a hat-trick of wins and building a solid nine-point advantage over his main rival, Mangakino’s Kayne Lamont (Yamaha), with Tauranga’s Roydon White (Kawasaki) claiming the final podium spot, eight points further back.

Meanwhile, Motueka’s former Grand Prix motocross racer Josh Coppins (Yamaha) was a surprise last-minute entry in the SX2 (250cc) class and his world class experience enabled him to take a borrowed bike and score a hat-trick of wins on Monday, constructing a 15-point lead in the class over Hawke’s Bay cross-country racing expert Reece Lister (KTM).

The rider who had finished first-equal in the SX2 class last season and who had been pressuring Coppins early in the day, Tauranga’s Micah McGoldrick (Honda), was forced to accept third overall position after he crashed out of the third and final SX2 race of the afternoon in Tokoroa.

Consistency enabled Te Awamutu’s Daniel White (Kawasaki) to win the Junior 125/250cc class battle ahead of Dunedin’s Grason Veitch (KTM), while just one point separates Invercargill’s Jack Symon, Hamilton’s Dylan Westgate and Ashburton’s Ben Wall at the top of the Junior Lites (85cc) class.

The supercross nationals are now at the halfway stage with the second and final round set for the Cooper-VetSouth Supercross Track near Winton next Saturday.

Leading standings after the first of two rounds of the New Zealand Supercross Championships in Tokoroa on Monday:

SX1: Cody Cooper (Mount Maunganui) 60 points; Kayne Lamont (Mangakino) 51; Roydon White (Tauranga) 43.

SX2 (250cc): Josh Coppins (Motueka) 60 points; Reece Lister (Kotemaori) 45; Micah McGoldrick (Tauranga) and Clayton Roeske (Nelson) 34.

Junior 125/250: Daniel White (Te Awamutu) 54 points; Grason Veitch (Dunedin) 52; Marshall Phillips (Christchurch) 41.

Junior Lites (85cc): Jack Symon (Invercargill) 46 points; Dylan Westgate (Hamilton) and Ben Wall (Ashburton) 45.