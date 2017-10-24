King beaten in final by world No.1

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 13:50

Waikato squash professional, Joelle King has been defeated by world No.1 and tournament top seed Nour El Sherbini (Egypt) in the final of the US$50,000 Carol Weymuller Open in Brooklyn, New York today.

King, ranked No.10 in the world lost the contest 7-11 5-11 3-11 in 33 minutes with El Shrebini dominating all facets of the game to take the title.

Earlier in the tournament King had beaten world No.2 Raneem El Welily (Egypt) in the semifinals after losing to her on the 11 previous occasions they had played.

However the results for King this season stack up extremely well. The 29-year-old has reached the semifinals of the China Open, the final of the Macau Open, semifinals at the US Open and now the final of the latest event in New York.