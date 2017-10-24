Kiwis team named to face Samoa in opening RLWC match

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 15:19

Kiwis Coach David Kidwell has named an attacking line up to tackle Samoa in their opening Rugby League World Cup match at Mt Smart on Saturday October 28.

The mix of youth and enthusiasm as well as experience in Kidwell’s side is displayed with the fact the Kiwis will cap player #804 during the match, whilst Kiwi #704 Thomas Leuluai will start at hooker.

Brad Takairangi will become Kiwi #803 earning his first start in the centres alongside Gerard Beale while Kodi Nikorima will partner Shaun Johnson in the halves.

Martin Taupau will be joined in the front row by skipper Adam Blair with the back row made up of Simon Mannering, Joseph Tapine and Kenny Bromwich.

Russell Packer who will provide a further spark off the bench along with Danny Levi, Isaac Liu and Nelson Asofa-Solomona will also earn their first Kiwis cap.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is named in 18 with Peta Hiku in 19, Te Maire Martin 20 and Addin Fonua-Blake in 21.

NEW ZEALAND v SAMOA

MOUNT SMART STADIUM

AUCKLAND

Saturday 28 October 2017

KIWI NO. / JERSEY NO / NAME / TEST APPEARANCES

779 / 1 / ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK / 12

794 / 2/ DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK / 3

767 / 3 / GERARD BEALE / 10

- / 4 / BRAD TAKAIRANGI / -

798 / 5 / JORDAN RAPANA / 5

793 / 6 / KODI NIKORIMA / 5

774 / 7 / SHAUN JOHNSON / 21

785 / 8 / MARTY TAUPAU / 16

704 / 9 / THOMAS LEULUAI / 38

732 / 10 / ADAM BLAIR (C) / 41

796 / 11 / KENNY BROMWICH / 2

80012JOSEPH TAPINE2

7311 / 3 / SIMON MANNERING / 42

- / 14 / NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA / -

768 / 15 / RUSSELL PACKER / 3

8 / 16 / ISAAC LIU / -

- / 17 / DANNY LEVI / -

755 / 18 / JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES / 19

781 / 19PETA HIKU / 9

802 / 20 / TE MAIRE MARTIN / 1

- / 21 / ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE / -