Football world record attempt celebrates diversity

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 10:54

A continuous 12-hour game of 5-a-side football in Porirua aims not only to set a double world record, but to celebrate New Zealand’s cultural diversity.

On 11 November the Footy for All Charitable Trust will hold its "Celebration of Cultural Diversity" event at Te Rauparaha Arena, attempting to break two world records - the largest 5-a-side football game and the most nationalities involved in a single 5-a-side football game.

"This will be a celebration of New Zealand’s cultural diversity, of football and of the physical, psychological and social benefits of playing sport," event coordinator David Wells said.

"And like Porirua, we’re supporting the Human Rights Commission’s Give Nothing to Racism campaign, so this makes the city a great fit for the event", he said.

"We believe this is a great opportunity for Porirua City and the Wellington region to show the rest of the country and the world that we believe in standing against racism and that everyone is worthy of love, acceptance, tolerance and inclusion regardless of race, colour, nationality or ethnicity."

Porirua Mayor Mike Tana is looking forward to the event, which is built on the same values we support and celebrate in our city.

"I was proud to lead Porirua in becoming the first city to endorse the Give Nothing to Racism campaign, which focuses on the small acts of racism that people let slide," Mayor Tana said.

"We’re a multi-cultural city that values and celebrates diversity. It’s who we are and it’s part of what makes us special. We care about our people, and we want everyone to feel welcome here," he said.

"I’m also looking forward to having a kick around and seeing if we can break some records."

The current world record for a 12-hour game is 676 people, so Mr Wells is hoping to get 720 people of all nationalities to sign up and help set a new record. Registration details are here: https://www.facebook.com/5afootballDWRA/

The event kicks off at 8am on 11 November and will be opened by NZ Police. Mayor Tana and Human Rights Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy will speak later in the day, between 12 and 2pm.

As well as the 12-hour football match there will be cultural performances, cultural food stalls, jumping castles, little dribblers football games, giant foosball and cage football. Funds raised will go to the Red Cross.