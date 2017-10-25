Final CCI4 of northern season attracts star field

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 16:20

Some Kiwis are travelling further than others to compete at 4 Etoiles de Pau CCI4- in France this week.

Florida-based Joe Meyer has made the long trek across the Atlantic and more with Clip Clop to join compatriots Caroline Powell, Megan Heath, Sir Mark Todd, Andrew Nicholson and Jonelle Price, along with many other world class riders.

"We don’t have an autumn 4- yet in North America and the option was to go back to Fair Hill for the third time," says Meyer. "It is a 16 hour drive and Clip Clop’s owners Madison and Theresa Foote really wanted to come to Pau. Their thoughts are that you never know when you have a fit, sound 4- horse to do these sorts of competitions."

It was just over two years ago that Clippy completed his first CCI3- at Fair Hill, but Meyer has competed a number of times at Pau - so the decision was simple.

"Yes it is a long way but we have done the trip in stages to make it as easy as possible on Clippy."

The first leg was an "easy" drive from Ocala to Miami, followed by a seven hour flight to Amsterdam where they would spend two nights at a horse hotel. Kiwi rider Bruce Haskell then picked up the team and they drove to Pau in two days.

Clippy, a 14-year-old Irish sport horse, has twice done the Kentucky CCI4-.

Todd is entered aboard his London Olympic horse NZB Campino, who was fourth at Badminton this year, and Kiltubrid Rhapsody who will be having his first CCI4- start.

"I am looking forward to Pau," said Todd. "It will be Campino's second time there. Both horses have been going well and I am hoping for a good result there."

Price lines up on her Rio Olympic horse Faerie Dianimo. The combination were fourth at Pau in 2014 and the new mum says while they have had limited preparation, everything has gone well.

"She seems good in herself," she says of the 12-year-old grey mare. "While short on runs, she has run very well everywhere, including at a challenging Ballindenisk where we were hampered by rain and horrible conditions but she was great."

Price said she was in an unusual situation as the season wound down.

"I feel like I am only just getting going," she said. "I am hoping to get one good worthy international performance in before the year is out and finish on a good note."

Powell, a former CCI4- winner, has both Up Up and Away and On the Brash entered, while Heath has Camelot lining up in his first CCI4- start.

Nicholson’s Spanish-bred Jet Set will be tackling a CCI4- course for the first time while his second entry Qwanza has competed at Burghley, Badminton, Luhmuhlen and Kentucky before.

Last year’s winner Maxime Livo (FRA) is back to defend his crown but he’ll face some stiff opposition from some of the best, including Michael Jung (GER) who will be chasing his first victory at Pau.

Bruce Haskell will line up Amiro Sky in the CIC2- along with Todd and Dusk til Dawn.

Pau also marks the start of the 2017-2018 FEI Classics Series which brings together six CCI4- events, and will be followed by the Australian International 3 Day Event in Adelaide, the Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event in the United States, the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials in Great Britain, the Luhmuhlen CCI4- in Germany and finishing with the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials in Great Britain.

Michael Jung won the 2016-2017 series, with Maxime Livio (FRA) second, Nicola Wilson (GBR) third, Andrew Nicholson fourth and Tim Price fifth.

WHAT: 4 Etoiles de Pau CCI4-

WHERE: Pau, France

WHEN: October 25-29, 2017

MORE INFO: event-pau.fr

The horse details -

Up Up and Away (owned by Cameron and Mary Crawford and Caroline Powell, On the Brash (owned by Sarah Tobey and Sue Smiley), Camelot (owned by Megan Heath), Clip Clop (owned by Madison and Theresa Foote and Joe Meyer), NZB Campino (owned by New Zealand Bloodstock and Sir Mark Todd, Kiltubrid Rhapsody (owned by Niki Ryan and Dr Elizabeth Donald), Jet Set (owned by Deborah Sellar), Qwanza (owned by Mark and Rosemary Barlow and Andrew Nicholson), Faerie Dianimo (owned by Trisha Rickards, Jacky Green and Jonelle Price), Amiro Sky (owned by Bruce and Alison Haskell, Margie Gibb and Karen Bartlett) and Dusk til Dawn (owned by Sir Mark and Lady Todd).