New Zealand Heartland XV named for 2017 one-off fixture

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 19:45

New Zealand Heartland XV Coach Barry Matthews has named the squad for their 2017 fixture against New Zealand Marist, on Saturday 4 November.

It features just seven players returning from the 2016 campaign, with a raft of new talent recognised for a strong Heartland Championship season.

The New Zealand Heartland XV squad is:

Scott Cameron (Horowhenua Kapiti)

Craig Clare (Wanganui)

Kieran Coll (South Canterbury)

Ralph Darling (North Otago)

Eric Duff (Mid Canterbury)

Anthony Ellis (Buller)

Matt Fetu (South Canterbury)

Bryn Hudson (Wanganui)

Nathan Kendrick (Horowhenua Kapiti)

Melikisua Kolinisau (North Otago)

Seta Koroitamana (Mid Canterbury)

Sam Maddams (Wanganui)

Lemi Masoe (North Otago)

Siosiua Moala (Poverty Bay)

Willie Paia'aua (Horowhenua Kapiti)

Jarred Percival (Mid Canterbury)

Ethan Pollock (Horowhenua Kapiti)

Tom Reekie (West Coast)

Ethine Reeves (Poverty Bay)

Maleli Sau (Mid Canterbury)

Andrew Stephens (Buller)

Nick Strachan (South Canterbury)

Willie Wright (South Canterbury)

Barry Matthews said players were picked on form.

"When you are coming together for one match, it’s important to pick guys in form, and these are the players who have impressed this season.

"We had a good culture last season so we will look to build on that, do some one-on-one coaching and make sure it’s an enjoyable week; it is a thrill for these guys to represent their provinces in this team."

The New Zealand Heartland XV play New Zealand Marist in Timaru at Apline Energy Stadium next Saturday. The Heartland XV will be looking to defend the McRae Cup a prize the teams play for on an annual basis.

"New Zealand Marist bring some very good players together and the matches are always very evenly contested so we know we’re in for a big match," Matthews said

A total 12 players in the squad will take part in this weekend’s Meads and Lochore Cup Finals before the team assembles.

New Zealand Heartland XV 2017 fixture:

Date: Saturday 4th November

Who: New Zealand Heartland XV v New Zealand Marist

Venue: Alpine Energy Stadium, Timaru

Time: 2.30pm