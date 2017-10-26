Alison Shanks appointed to Commonwealth Games leadership role

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 10:38

New Zealand track cyclist Alison Shanks has been appointed to a new Commonwealth Games leadership role that will see her represent athlete views and help to grow their profile within the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth Athletes Advisory Commission has been set up by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and will be an integral part of the CGF governance and management structure. The commission will have an influential voice to strengthen the links between athletes, administrators and Games organisers.

The gold medal winning athlete is also a HPSNZ board member, Cycling NZ board member, and a NZOC Athletes Commission member and believes the move will ensure athletes are at the heart of the Commonwealth Games movement.

"It’s a great opportunity to really enhance that athlete voice and we’ve been given a mandate to be able to help shape board decisions to that end. It’s about empowering Commonwealth athletes to advance the objectives of the Commonwealth and the Commonwealth sports movement," she said.

Shanks represented New Zealand at two Olympic Games (Beijing 2008, London 2012) and two Commonwealth Games (Melbourne 2006, Delhi 2010), winning a gold medal in the 3000m individual pursuit in Delhi.

She hopes to use her position to ensure athlete wellbeing is at the forefront of CGF decisions.

"Once sport becomes professional a lot of really strong drivers enter the equation and it’s critical that the wellbeing of athletes is considered from an athletes perspective in every decision made by the CGF."

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith, who is also a CGF Vice President, says Shanks will make a real contribution.

"The CGF is committed to strengthening the athlete voice and making sure its heard at board level. Alison is an excellent appointment and I look forward to working with her in this capacity."

The Commission will be chaired and represented on the CGF Executive Board by Rhona Simpson, Scotland’s most-decorated Hockey player and former athlete at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 Commonwealth Games. The inaugural commission was selected at the recent CGF Executive Board meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, after a regional nomination process, bringing together a highly-accomplished group of Commonwealth athletes and medallists with significant previous Games and sports, civic and academic leadership experience.

The commission will work over teleconference with it’s first in person meeting at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Shanks is looking forward to beginning the work and says the Commonwealth Games movement is extremely important to NZ athletes.

"Commonwealth Games give New Zealand athletes the chance to compete at a world class multi sport event. It's a huge stepping stone towards Olympic Games and it creates continuity in the Olympic cycle. It’s also a great platform to showcase some minority sports to the wider New Zealand public."