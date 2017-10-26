Abercrombie notches 250 in Brisbane tonight

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 11:30

Those who saw Tom Abercrombie play for the SKYCITY Breakers for the first time back in 2009 probably had an inkling they were at the start of something special. When the young North Shore kid entered the game in the fourth quarter as a development player, and calmly made a corner three with his first touch, and an alley-oop basket not long after, he was on his way.

Tonight, that journey sees Abercrombie clock up game 250 in the NBL, and they are all with the club from his own backyard, the SKYCITY Breakers. It seems appropriate given the role Abercrombie has played in their recent success and four championships, that the team goes into the clash on top of the NBL table with a 3 win, 1 loss record.

Not one for keeping track of personal stats and records, the quietly spoken 30-year-old had no idea the milestone was on the horizon.

"I just did an interview earlier today and they informed me it was my 250th, it surprised me, but it is a nice milestone to tick off. I don’t keep track of that sort of stuff, but it is amazing how quickly it sneaks up on you. 250 games feels like it has gone by in the blink of an eye. My thoughts are how thankful I am and what an honour it has been to have been part of a club like the SKYCITY Breakers for 250 games, there is nowhere else I would rather be and have enjoyed every one of them."

Abercrombie quickly turned thoughts to the game against Brisbane tonight.

"The buildup has been different away from home, but the team is in a good place coming off a good win against Melbourne. There has been a good mood in camp and we have spoken about what a good performance it was in Melbourne, but we have also spoken about the need to focus on the next one against Brisbane tonight. The challenge they present has been our task over the past few days, but we are in a good place and guys are feeling confident and ready to go tonight."

Abercrombie knows the danger that the Bullets possess in their lineup.

"They have some guards that can get things going in a hurry. They came out of the blocks against Illawarra in their last game and put points in the board in a hurry in that first quarter. They are a team that wants to get up and down at pace, the key for us is to slow down their guards and play at a pace we are happy with. But they have talented individuals across the board that we have to take care of."

Beyond tonight, Abercrombie will get the chance to celebrate his milestone in front of his home fans when the Breakers play their first game of the season at the North Shore Events Centre, against the Adelaide 36ers on Thursday November 2nd.

Tom Abercrombie career to date:

Most games played for the SKYCITY Breakers

328 - Mika Vukona

250 - Paul Henare

249 - Tom Abercrombie

220 - Dillon Boucher

213 - Alex Pledger

Abercrombie played his first game for the Breakers vs Hawks 18th September 2009 under the coaching of Andrej Lemanis. He is second on the Breakers all-time scoring list (2965) to Kirk Penney (3041) and is third all-time in rebounding behind Vukona and Pledger. Abercrombie needs one more made three-pointer for his 350th in his career.

SKYCITY Breakers v Brisbane Bullets

Thursday 26 October

9:30pm tip off NZT

Live on SKY Sport

All-time played: 20 games, Brisbane won 14 New Zealand won 6

All-time played in Brisbane: 11 games, Bullets won 9 Breakers won 2

Next Home Game

SKYCITY Breakers v Adelaide 36ers

North Shore Events Centre

Thursday November 2nd

7:30pm tip off

tickets at www.nzbreakers.basketball