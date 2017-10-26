Shell to support PORTERGROUP V8 Ute series

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 14:14

For the first time in years, Shell is back in New Zealand motorsport, joining the PORTERGROUP V8 Ute series as a major partner and taking the co-rights to the series TV sponsorship.

Shell will provide Shell Helix Ultra to the V8 ute competitors, and branding on each of the series racing Ford and Holden machines. Shell will also be activating their sponsorship 'on the ground' with corporate hospitality at each of the four championship rounds of the V8 ute series in conjunction with summer series promoter Speed Works.

The series has enjoyed one of its most successful off seasons, retaining PORTERGROUP as the series title sponsor for the forthcoming season as well as bringing Shell on board. It will also announce several new drivers over the coming weeks ahead of the series’ first round which takes place at the Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, Taupo over the first weekend of December.

Distribution rights in New Zealand for Shell products is owned by Kiwi company, Tyreline Distributors Limited. The sponsorship of the V8 ute racing series signals a major drive by Tyreline to further enhance the profile of the brand in the country.

Tyreline’s Managing Director Grant Rushbrooke is positive about the new partnership, "We are thrilled that these high performing race utes are going to be powered by the number one lubricant brand in the world and we are looking forward to a successful series."

"This is a major success for the PORTERGROUP V8 Ute series and our TV package will now carry the tagline 'Presented to you by Shell'," explained category managing director Paul Isaac.

Isaac sees Shell as a big win and the news is the latest announcement in a series from the category.

"Obviously Shell is one of the oldest and best established automotive brands in the world and it's a coup for the series to have them on board for the future," he added. "We have a number of other irons in the fire and we are definitely going to be turning a few heads in the coming weeks and months as we roll out other significant announcements."