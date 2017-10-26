Historic event to kick off 2017 Queensland Summer Racing Carnival

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 15:05

In a first for Australian harness racing, Racing Queensland (RQ) and the Albion Park Harness Racing Club have assembled a star cast of Women to take the reins for an entire meeting to kick-start the 2017 Queensland Summer Harness Racing Carnival.

The Seymour Group Lady Drivers Invitation Series, scheduled for November 18, will see 12 of the best female drivers across the country battle it out across nine races in Brisbane.

Queensland’s leading female drivers Narissa McMullen, Kelli Dawson, Lola Weidemann, Chantal Turpin, Brittany Graham, Dani-elle McMullen, Trista Dixon, will join Amanda Turnbull (NSW), Danielle Hill (SA), Kate Gath (VIC) and the world’s most successful horsewoman, Kerryn Manning.

Manning this year broke the world record for winners ridden or driven by a woman (3705), overtaking American jockey Julie Krone in August.

Manning has won almost every major race on offer in Australia and New Zealand, amassing more than $25 million in stakes throughout her illustrious career.

"This is an historic occasion for harness racing in Queensland, and to secure the services of Kerryn Manning will help ensure the event is watched across the country," Racing Queensland CEO Dr Eliot Forbes said.

"The night will be a key component of the 2017 Queensland Summer Harness Racing Carnival, which this year offers more than $200,000 in feature race prize money across five metropolitan race nights."

The 12 women set to line up on the night have won a combined stakes in-excess of $70 million, and won races such as the New Zealand Cup, Hunter Cup, Be Good Johnny Sprint, G1 Seymour Nursery and more.

The points score winner at the end of the series will win an all-expenses paid holiday for two to Hamilton Island, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, the Seymour Group.

"The Albion Park Harness Racing Club is delighted to partner with its sponsor the Seymour Group and Racing Queensland to bring this historic series to fruition," APHRC Chairman David Fowler said.

The announcement comes after Racing Queensland selected female driver Narissa McMullen to represent the state in this year’s 2017 Australasian Young Drivers Championship, which will also be staged in Brisbane (December 12-16).

Dr Forbes said harness racing was a leader in providing equal opportunities for both men and women on the same playing field.

"Female drivers are at the forefront of this sport, and four of the top-10 metropolitan drivers in the 2016/17 Queensland Harness Racing Season were female," Dr Forbes said.

"The harness code prides itself on providing equal opportunities for men and women on the track, and this meeting will showcase the best female talent Australia has to offer."

It signals the first of seven action-packed Summer Carnival nights, which will also feature the Garrard’s Australasian Young Drivers Championship, the $60,000 Egmont Park Stud Queensland Cup, the $40,000 Egmont Park Stud Darrell Alexander Memorial Trot and the $30,000 Group 3 AQWA Constructions Be Good Johnny Sprint.

The carnival provides the perfect opportunity for Queensland-based horses to prove themselves against tough competitors from New South Wales and Victoria, with the Summer Carnival often proving popular with southern trainers and drivers.