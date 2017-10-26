Coast to Coast poised to receive coverage at Banff Film Festival

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 15:12

The Kathmandu Coast to Coast is poised to receive substantial international coverage as a documentary from this year’s event is part of the official selection at the 42nd Banff International Mountain Film Festival in Canada that starts on Saturday.

Waters Of The Greenstone, produced by Christchurch based production company Resonate, follows two women taking on the biggest physical challenge of their lives. First time competitor Robyn Dewson battled cancer and then the event while more experienced adventure and multi-sport athlete Holly Woodhouse took on the gruelling longest day World Championship one day event.

"I've spent years watching the films on the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour and getting inspired by the adventures of others and learning from the best in adventure film-making," Simon Waterhouse Director of Resonate said.

"The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the pinnacle of the adventure film festivals internationally so to achieve this long term goal has been amazing. It also amazing that we've got an opportunity to tell a uniquely kiwi story on the world stage."

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is a weeklong international film competition and annual presentation of short films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports, and the environment. It was launched in 1976 as The Banff Festival of Mountain Films by The Banff Centre and is held annually in Banff, Alberta.

This year saw 385 films submitted with around 82 chosen for the popular festival. An international film festival jury chooses the best films and presents awards in various categories.

Kathmandu Coast to Coast Event Director Richard Ussher said he was pleased to see the film get selected for the Banff Mountain Film Festival as it will give the event some great international exposure.

"Simon and his team worked hard to tell a very authentic story with the event as its backdrop," he said. "The journey and challenges Robyn and Holly go through are told with the stunning visuals the event provides; it’s really something pretty special that also shows off our wonderful terrain and spectacular scenery."

Trailer 1 (more cinematic): https://vimeo.com/215608156

Trailer 2 (more story): https://vimeo.com/221364781

Compulsory photo credit: Resonate. (1) First time competitor Robyn Dewson battled cancer and then the Kathmandu Coast to Coast while making the documentary Waters Of The Greenstone. (2) Experienced adventure and multi-sport athlete Holly Woodhouse took on the gruelling longest day World Championship one day event while being followed by the Waters Of The Greenstone documentary team.

About the Kathmandu Coast to Coast

The Kathmandu Coast to Coast is an iconic multisport event based in the South Island of New Zealand. Held every February the race starts on the West Coast, at Kumara beach and traverses the width of the South Island, crossing the main divide where competitors reach over 1000 metres above sea level, finishing on the East Coast in Christchurch at the Pier on New Brighton beach.

The brain child of previous Race Director Robin Judkins, the first official race was held on February 26 and 27 in 1983 with 79 competitors. Today over 800 athletes line up to run, cycle and kayak across the South Island. 1987 saw "The Longest Day", a one day ‘World Championship event introduced. The Coast to Coast has become a rite of passage for multisport athletes from around the world with over 19,000 people having completed in the event in 35 years.

For more information see www.coasttocoast.co.nz

