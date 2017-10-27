Breakers: Ili shoots down bullets at the rim in Brisbane

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 00:05

Led by yet another high energy and even higher efficiency career night from guard Shea Ili, the SKYCITY Breakers made it four wins in a row with a 101-96 win over the Bullets in Brisbane on Thursday night.

Ili led all scorers with 23 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 3 of 4 from deep, with many of those points keeping the Breakers in the contest at times when the Bullets threatened to run away with it. Named in the all-star five at the recent FIBA Asia Cup, Ili is playing with great confidence, attacking the rim at will, or stepping back for dagger threes.

He enjoyed strong support in another trademark all round Breakers performance, with Edgar Sosa (19), Tom Abercrombie (13), DJ Newbill (12) and Rob Loe (12) all in double figures, while Finn Delany and Jordan Ngatai combined off the bench for 12 vital points on a perfect 4 of 4 from the floor as the roster again showed their depth without guard Kirk Penney.

The visiting Breakers led by one at the first break, but from that point on it was Brisbane who had their noses in front more often than not, at one point in the third extending to 9 points clear, before Ili and Sosa led the fight back, with a remarkable Sosa triple on the buzzer levelling the scores at 73 with one quarter to play.

It was in the final ten minutes that the Breakers showed their composure, experience and no shortage of skill as they took control, with Sosa now feeling it and Abercrombie making crucial baskets in his 250th NBL game, they extended to a 9-point lead and comfortably handled any threat of a fight back from Brisbane, who slump to 1 win, 3 loss record on the season.

The Breakers now head home after a two-win road trip, with time to prepare for the visit of the Adelaide 36ers at the North Shore Events Centre on November 2nd. The game is a chance for home fans to celebrate Tom Abercrombie notching 250 games in a Breakers singlet, and the first chance for North Shore fans to see the new imports Edgar Sosa and DJ Newbill in action for the club.

Brisbane Bullets 96 (Buford 19, Kickert 15, Trice 15, Petrie 14)

SKYCITY Breakers 101 (Ili 23, Sosa 19, Abercrombie 13, Newbill 12, Loe 12)