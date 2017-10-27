Rangi Ruru athletes win at Zonta Awards in Christchurch

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 11:05

A successful night at the Zonta Sports Awards for Rangi Ruru last night (Thursday).

Director of Sport at Rangi Ruru, Jo Fogarty says it was a great night for everyone, and for Rangi we had either a winner or a highly commended in every category we had a finalist! I’m really proud of our girls."

Jo Fogarty says the calibre of the finalists was phenomenal.

"The number of young talented sports people in Canterbury has to be unmatched in the country. Hearing about the achievements of all of these young athletes just left us speechless," she adds.

The awards won by Rangi students is a testament not only to the girls themselves but also to the coaches and programmes at the school.

"It might sound cliché but it really is a team effort, both from the actual sports team member perspective and also when you consider the incredible support and training our specialist coaches and staff provide," she says.

Awards won by Rangi Ruru:

Kate Boyd - received the award for the most valued contribution to a team by a young sportswoman, for netball.

Brittany Wang received the award for the best all-round young sportswoman who has achieved highly in more than one sporting code. (hockey, athletics and trampolining). Year 11 Brittany is heading to the World Tramp champs in Bulgaria in two weeks, having qualified earlier this year and winning Silver at Indo Pacific champs. She's the South Island U16 Triple Jump title holder. And as well as being in the Canty U18 Hockey team she's in the NZ U18 Hockey Squad.

Isabella Carter was Highly Commended in the the best all-round young sportswoman who has achieved highly in more than one sporting code section for her achievements in rugby 7’s, 15’s, cycling, rowing and cross country.

Highly commended also went to Esra McGoldrick in the Most Outstanding Sportswoman in an Individual Sport category (basketball).

Two other Highly Commended Awards went to Rangi Ruru’s 1st XI Hockey team and the Rowing Coxed 4.

The awards dinner was held at the Hornby Working Men’s Club.