Porirua Sports Awards 2017 winners announced

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 12:42

Mark Sorenson, World Championship winning Black Sox coach, took out the Premier Award at last night’s Porirua Sports Awards 2017. The winners were announced last night at the awards dinner at Te Rauparaha Arena.

Porirua Mayor Mike Tana says the awards recognise, celebrate and reward sports people living in Porirua City for their achievements over the past year and congratulated all the awards nominees and the category winners.

"Porirua has a wealth of sporting talent and has produced many top sports stars. We’ve got a history of great sportspeople and this year’s line-up shows that we’re continuing the tradition."

"There were some tough decisions for judges and I’d like to congratulate all of the nominees, category winners, the Kapi-Mana Elite Award winner and the Premier Award winner - we’re very proud that you represent Porirua and enhance sport in your chosen fields," says Mayor Tana.

"It’s awesome that PÄuatahanui resident Mark Sorenson has taken out this year’s premier winner. Mark has achieved both as a player - winning four world championship gold medals and was three times New Zealand player of the year - and as World Championship winning Black Sox coach, who recently took out the New Zealand Softballer of the Year award. He’s also a member of the Softball New Zealand, World Baseball-Softball Council and New Zealand Sports halls of fame.

These awards are an awesome way to recognise our up-and-coming stars, those who have been successful for a number of years and the coaches and volunteers who work to support them," he says.

Porirua Sports Awards 2017 Results:

Premier Winner: Mark Sorenson (softball) - Michael Campbell Trophy

Kapi-Mana News Elite Award: TJ Perenara (rugby)

The category winners are:

Sportsman: Jordan Ngatai (basketball) - Don Tricker Trophy, sponsored by Atiawa Toa FM

Sportswoman: Whitney Souness (netball) - Lynnette Brooky Trophy

Young Sportsman: Seamus Curtin (bowls) - Jerry Collins Memorial Trophy

Young Sportswoman: Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (netball) - Leilani Read Memorial Trophy, sponsored by Titahi Bay Lions Club

Disabled Sportsperson: Wilson Stock (Special Olympics swimming/basketball) - sponsored by Sound Services

Coach: Mark Sorenson (softball) - Porirua Community Trust Trophy

Team: Toa Men’s Basketball Team (basketball) - Ken Gray Memorial Trophy

Volunteer: Allan Smith (Special Olympics) - sponsored by Hiremaster

Service to sport: Viv Morton (swimming) - Porirua City Council Trophy

The Sports Awards are made possible by support from Porirua City Council, Kapi-Mana News, Trust House, Hiremaster, FM Functionmaster, AV Media, Titahi Bay Lions, Pelorus Trust, Sound Sevices, and Atiawa Toa FM.

A special thank you to the judging panel: Kris Dando, Frances Solia, John Schwalger and Faafoi Seiuli.