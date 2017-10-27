Cheerleading Nationals on this weekend

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 14:36

The New Zealand Cheer Union (NZCU) is holding its 3rd annual Cheerleading Nationals competition at The ASB Arena, Kilbirnie, Wellington on 28 and 29 October 2017 and it is shaping up to be an electrifying event. The competition will involve over 1000 competitors which is the highest number of registrations the NZCU has seen since it started producing this event in 2015. Athletes are set to travel from all over the country to battle it out for the NZCU Nationals 2017 titles.

The type of cheerleading that will be showcased at this event is far from the sports game side-line stereotype that most people would think of. Teams are judged on a two and a half minute routine that is crammed full of acrobatic tumbling, stunting and basket tosses, where ‘flyers’ are lifted and thrown into the air to pull different tricks. The routines also include energetic dance moves, high-octane music mixes and amazing uniforms, making the end result a definite crowd pleaser.

Divisions showcased in this competition will include cheerleading teams from private clubs and schools from around New Zealand. There will also be individual, duo and stunt team cheer speciality divisions as well as dance divisions which showcase individuals and dance teams. This competition will have internationally qualified cheer and dance judges to ensure everyone is judged fairly and at a really high standard.

The board of the NZCU consists of volunteers that donate their time expertise and knowledge for the love of cheerleading. According to board member Sindy Gallen, "In the past few years the growth in cheerleading has been amazing. There are many brand new cheerleading clubs opening each year, as well as more schools starting to offer cheerleading. 2016 saw the registration of NZCU’s first two South Island teams and membership has continued to grow in 2017 with numerous new clubs opening in the North Island. Existing clubs have increased their team sizes or have created new teams to account for new athletes that have taken up the sport. Many clubs have also started recreational teams for younger children who are not ready to compete but learn all the basic fundamentals, which is a sign things are only going to keep getting bigger’’.

There has also been an active push to better the technical standards of the sport throughout the country with the aim of bringing teams to an internationally competitive level. Due to increasing demand, the New Zealand Cheer Union holds coaching and judging courses across the country to help increase the knowledge base of all coaches. This is crucial for the future of cheerleading in New Zealand. NZCU Co-Chair, Leanne Whelan, comments "Through our education and courses, we have seen a better understanding of correct technique being used, which is imperative for the safety of our athletes". NZCU has also had teams competing internationally in both the USA and Australia placing well which indicates New Zealand cheerleaders are a force to be reckoned with.

The NZCU Nationals will be held at The ASB Arena, Kilbirnie, Wellington on 28 and 29 October 2017. Doors will open both at 7:15am on both days with speciality items up first and teams in the afternoon. Entry for spectators is $10 at the door (free for under 5s), and will provide plenty of entertainment for the entire family.