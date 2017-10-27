Upcoming Sevens talent set for international stage

|
New Zealand’s emerging sevens talent will have the opportunity to pull on the black jersey with development men’s and women’s teams competing offshore over the next two weeks.
The New Zealand Women’s Development squad is;
Huia Harding, Waikato
Sam Hollows, Otago
Danielle Paenga, Waikato
Natahlia Moors, Auckland
Rebecca Davidson, Canterbury
Rhiarna Ferris, Manawatu
Leanna Ryan, Waikato
Rebecca Kersten, Bay of Plenty
Sam Curtis, Canterbury
Risi Pouri-Lane, Tasman
Jazmin Hotham, Waikato
Jessica Drummond, Tasman
The New Zealand Men’s Development squad is;
Jesse Houston, Canterbury
Jordan Hyland, Northland
Levi Harmon, Wellington
Luke Masirewa, Bay of Plenty
Mark Telea, North Harbour
Salesi Rayasi, Auckland
Te Rangatira Waitokia, Manawatu
TJ Vaega, Hawke’s Bay
Whiria Meltzer, Northland
Terrence Hepetema, Bay of Plenty
Luteru Laulala, Counties Manukau
Chase Tiatia, Bay of Plenty
The women’s team will play at the Central Coast Sevens in Australia this weekend before the men head to the San Jose Sevens in USA the following week.
New Zealand Rugby High Performance Sevens Manager Tony Philp said assembling these teams is an important component in recognising and developing the next layer of sevens talent.
"Having the ability to put together these development teams gives us the chance to identify and develop more players.
"The international sevens calendar is busy, so the more players we can expose to quality opposition and tournaments, the better set up in good stead going forward," said Philp.
The New Zealand Women’s Development team travels to Australia to compete at the Central Coast Sevens this weekend. The core of the group assembled earlier in the year for a tournament in Japan.
The New Zealand Men’s Development squad features several players who had stand-out Mitre 10 Cup campaigns and will compete at the San Jose Sevens.
Central Coast Sevens
28 October - 29 October
Day One Draw:
New Zealand v ACT Brumbies
New Zealand v Pride Sevens
New Zealand v Randwick Magic
San Jose Sevens
4 November - 5 November
Day One Draw:
New Zealand v Chile
New Zealand v USA
New Zealand v Tonga
