Upcoming Sevens talent set for international stage

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 16:15

New Zealand’s emerging sevens talent will have the opportunity to pull on the black jersey with development men’s and women’s teams competing offshore over the next two weeks.

The New Zealand Women’s Development squad is;

Huia Harding, Waikato

Sam Hollows, Otago

Danielle Paenga, Waikato

Natahlia Moors, Auckland

Rebecca Davidson, Canterbury

Rhiarna Ferris, Manawatu

Leanna Ryan, Waikato

Rebecca Kersten, Bay of Plenty

Sam Curtis, Canterbury

Risi Pouri-Lane, Tasman

Jazmin Hotham, Waikato

Jessica Drummond, Tasman

The New Zealand Men’s Development squad is;

Jesse Houston, Canterbury

Jordan Hyland, Northland

Levi Harmon, Wellington

Luke Masirewa, Bay of Plenty

Mark Telea, North Harbour

Salesi Rayasi, Auckland

Te Rangatira Waitokia, Manawatu

TJ Vaega, Hawke’s Bay

Whiria Meltzer, Northland

Terrence Hepetema, Bay of Plenty

Luteru Laulala, Counties Manukau

Chase Tiatia, Bay of Plenty

The women’s team will play at the Central Coast Sevens in Australia this weekend before the men head to the San Jose Sevens in USA the following week.

New Zealand Rugby High Performance Sevens Manager Tony Philp said assembling these teams is an important component in recognising and developing the next layer of sevens talent.

"Having the ability to put together these development teams gives us the chance to identify and develop more players.

"The international sevens calendar is busy, so the more players we can expose to quality opposition and tournaments, the better set up in good stead going forward," said Philp.

The New Zealand Women’s Development team travels to Australia to compete at the Central Coast Sevens this weekend. The core of the group assembled earlier in the year for a tournament in Japan.

The New Zealand Men’s Development squad features several players who had stand-out Mitre 10 Cup campaigns and will compete at the San Jose Sevens.

Central Coast Sevens

28 October - 29 October

Day One Draw:

New Zealand v ACT Brumbies

New Zealand v Pride Sevens

New Zealand v Randwick Magic

San Jose Sevens

4 November - 5 November

Day One Draw:

New Zealand v Chile

New Zealand v USA

New Zealand v Tonga