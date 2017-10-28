National Women's League - Capital and WaiBOP off the mark

Saturday, 28 October, 2017 - 18:13

A first win of the season is now in the bank for 2016 runners-up Capital after a 1-0 success over Central while WaiBOP have also gotten off the mark by taking a point from their trip to Southern United in the third round of the National Women’s League this afternoon.

In the opening match of the weekend, Capital were under pressure to pick up their first points of the campaign after sitting out the opening round with the bye and being defeated by Auckland last weekend. That had put them six points behind leaders Northern and already facing a must-win situation as they look to at least match their final-making exploits of last year.

With the Wellington weather turning on a glorious afternoon of sunshine, it didn’t take long for one of the region’s favourite daughters to make an impact on the artificial turf at Memorial Park. After an outstanding international career with the Football Ferns, Sarah Gregorius is now back in Capital colours and her well-placed cross caused trouble in the second minute but the Central defence managed to scramble the ball clear.

A fellow Football Fern was then called into action at the other end just past the quarter hour when Capital custodian Cushla Lichtwark was forced to save a one-on-one with her legs. The hosts went on to enjoy a spell of pressure at the end of the first half and Gregorius had the ball in the net but her volley was ruled out for offside.

Capital would not have to wait much longer to open the scoring though and their dominance was rewarded soon after the break when substitute Maggie Jenkins provided the game’s most decisive moment just a couple of minutes after coming on. A star of the New Zealand U-17 team, Jenkins is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the country and showed just why that’s the case when rifling an unstoppable shot into the top corner in the 55th minute.

Clearly determined to get on the scoresheet herself, Gregorius went close to doubling Capital’s advantage in the 68th minute but fortune was again not on her side as her attempted chip struck the cross bar. Central came close to finally finding an equaliser late on but were denied by a goal line clearance as Capital closed out their first win of the campaign.

"It was a well-fought battle between both teams today," Capital assistant coach Sam Morrissey said. "Central came out firing and we knew they would but everyone is very happy to have got the three points."

Morrissey felt the unseasonably warm weather had an impact on the players’ efforts.

"It was very hot today and that made it hard for both teams. We kept the ball well and made Central work really hard but you could see both teams struggling with that heat."

Central have now lost two of their three games and coach Simon Lees felt they could have taken something from this afternoon had they been more clinical.

"We’re bitterly disappointed with the result," he said. "I think in the first half we created a couple of really good chances that, on another day, we might have taken. Cush is an outstanding goalie and has made a couple of really good saves."

Lees’ side weren’t the only ones struggling to find the net on a day in which goals proved hard to come by.

Down south at a windy Tahuna Park in Dunedin, WaiBOP were searching for their first points of the season while Southern United were looking to hit back after a disappointing 3-1 loss to Central last weekend. In the end, neither side would have been entirely satisfied as they shared the spoils with a scoreless stalemate.

The hosts began brightly and created several half chances in the opening minutes but the WaiBOP defence held firm as it turned into an entertaining encounter. Southern very nearly took the lead just after the break when Elise Mamanu-Gray fed Ellie Issac but WaiBOP goalkeeper Amanda Wilshier came up with a brave save and Shontelle Smith couldn’t convert the follow up.

In a bid to break the deadlock, WaiBOP coach Barry Gardiner introduced former Football Fern Sarah McLaughlin and debutant Kelli Brown but suffered a significant blow when New Zealand U-20 international Michaela Foster was forced off through injury. McLaughlin very nearly did what she was brought on for with two efforts in quick succession but Southern goalkeeper Tessa Nicol was equal to both.

WaiBOP counterpart Wilshier was then called into action again to beat away a powerful drive from Renee Bacon and the visitors had to withstand a late onslaught from Southern, doing so successfully to get a point on the board.

"We’re disappointed with the draw on the basis that we were the dominant team today and we just lacked that clinical finishing up front," Southern coach Terry Parle said. "But last year we would have been happy with a point whereas this year we’re disappointed - that’s the level of progress we’re making and I’m happy with that."

Gardiner admitted Southern had the better of proceedings but was pleased with the character shown by his team to take something back north.

"I think Southern probably had more of the ball than us but, from a resilience and defensive organisation point of view, we limited them to not a lot of chances," he said. "But certainly we would like to be better on the ball and create a few more chances ourselves."

There is a match remaining in the round and it’s one that could have a big influence on the destination of the title with 2015 champions Northern set to host the side that stole their crown last season, the Canterbury United Pride, in a top-of-the-table clash at QBE Stadium in Auckland on Sunday.

National Women’s League Round Three Results

Capital 1 (Maggie Jenkins 55’)

Central 0

HT: 0-0

Southern United 0

WaiBOP 0

HT: 0-0

Still to come:

Northern vs Canterbury United Pride

Sunday 29 October, 1pm

QBE Stadium, Domain 3, Auckland

BYE - Auckland