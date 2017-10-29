Aces head for Stag hunt in Nelson

Sunday, 29 October, 2017 - 08:56

It’s about looking forward, not back, as the Auckland Aces head down to Nelson’s Saxton Oval to take on the Central Districts Stags starting Monday 30th October.

The Aces have named an unchanged XII for the Plunket Shield fixture with Head Coach Mark O’Donnell saying spirits in the camp are high.

"It’s about what’s next, not what’s been and gone. The guys know they underperformed against the Firebirds. As long as we are aware and consciously trying to get better we’ll be fine," O’Donnell says.

"Credit to Pappsy, he played damn well. It’s just one of those things when a day goes wrong like it did in that first innings, it’s always going to be an uphill battle," he says.

The Central Stags are next up for the Aces, Central coming off a draw against Northern Districts in the opening round.

"You need to win between four and six Plunket Shield games to be in contention for the title. It’s about those games that you can win, so we are just looking forward to the Central Districts game but obviously with a better performance with bat and ball." O’Donnell says.

As well as improving their cricket skills, the Aces and Stags will be looking to improve their upper lips as they embark on a Movember campaign in aid of men’s health.

Skipper Michael Guptill-Bunce says his side are keen to get in behind the cause again this season.

"The boys really enjoyed growing ‘mo’s’ last year, even if there was some questionable growth from some! I’ll be rocking the handlebars again this season for sure," Guptill-Bunce says.

The Auckland Aces take on the Central Stags on Monday 30 October with first ball at 10:30am.

Auckland Aces

Michael Guptill-Bunce (c)

Michael Barry

Craig Cachopa

Mark Chapman

Lockie Ferguson

Donovan Grobbelaar

Ben Horne

Matt McEwan

Tarun Nethula

Robbie O’Donnell

Jeet Raval

Raja Sandhu