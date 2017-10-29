Firebirds take same squad in to Round 2

Sunday, 29 October, 2017 - 11:36

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Otago Volts at Wellington’s Basin Reserve from Monday 30th to Thursday 2nd November has been named. After their victory over Auckland in the season opener there are, unsurprisingly, no changes to the squad.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Michael Bracewell (Captain)

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Fraser Colson

Iain McPeake

Stephen Murdoch

Ollie Newton

Jeetan Patel

Michael Papps

Matt Taylor

Logan van Beek

Luke Woodcock

In the competition’s opening round, the Firebirds win over Auckland was as emphatic as it was historic.

From the bowling line-up’s effort on the first morning - punctuated by Ollie Newton’s debut triple-wicket maiden over - to Michael Papps’ extraordinary innings and his partnership with Luke Woodcock, the match will live long in the memories of Wellington cricket fans.

Firebirds Head Coach, Bruce Edgar, says the team have closed the door on last week and are looking ahead to the new challenge offered by the Otago Volts, "As a team, we’ve acknowledged the magnificent, record-breaking, effort from Pappsy and Woody along with Ollie’s debut. Now it’s time to get focused against Otago, who are coming off their own strong win against the Cantabs."

The Firebirds and Volts were the only teams to taste success in the opening round of 2017-18’s Plunket Shield, with Otago beating their beaten southern rivals by 7 wickets. With their full complement of BLACKCAPS wearing blue and gold caps, and new skipper Rob Nicol back to fitness, the Volt’s first round win backs up the team’s strength on paper.

That strength is recognised by Edgar, who is intent on ensuring his side are not complacent after their own victory and with a long season ahead, "The Volts have some very accomplished and dangerous players and we will need to be on our game from ball one."

Ball one is scheduled for 10.30am, Monday 30th October, live scoring is available via nzc.nz